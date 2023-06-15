‘This is a pain I have never felt’: Treat Williams’ daughter Elinor opens up about her father's death

Late actor Treat Williams’ daughter, Elinor “Ellie” Williams, has opened up about the devastating death of her father. “This is a pain I have never felt,” Elinor wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 16, over a photo of her and her dad. “I am absolutely shattered.” Late actor Treat Williams’ daughter, Elinor “Ellie” Williams, has opened up about the tragic death of her father (elliecwills/Instagram)

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak,” she added.

Treat, who was 71,died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. His death was confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE by his agent Barry McPherson.

The fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, Jacob Gribble, said that the tragic crash took place on Monday, June 12, at around 5 pm on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. Jacob said the accident involved a single car and Treat’s motorcycle.

A witness has claimed Treat was“alert” and even spoke to paramedics after the accident. “He was totally alert, answering questions,” Matt Rapphahn, the owner of Long Trail Auto, told Daily Mail. Rapphahn said he said the accident took place as he stood outside his shop. He recalled that Treat was wearing a helmet. “I saw Treat go flying through the air,” he said. The actor was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York.

After Treat’s death, his agent Barry confirmed the news, saying, “He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

Shaftsbury Barracks commander Lieutenant Steven Coote said Williams suffered critical injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle. “Troopers arrived. He was being treated by EMS and was life flighted to Albany Medical where unfortunately later on that evening he was pronounced deceased. Members of our crash reconstructions team, one was on scene last night at the initial call. They have returned again today and utilised tools and technology to gather more evidence and information about the crash to include a drone flight and some other technology utilised to calibrate speeds, etc. This is still an active investigation. We’re talking less than 24 hours into the investigation. So we are still working through a lot of things with our partners,” Steven said.

