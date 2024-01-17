53 nominations over 6 seasons and zero wins: Better Call Saul too good for Emmys?

Popular TV show Better Call Saul, the prequel to Breaking Bad, starring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, wrapped up its six-season run with an outstanding 53 Emmy nominations over the years. However, it faced disappointment again at the 75th Emmy Awards, failing to secure even a single win despite receiving great critical acclaim. A still from the series Better Call Saul(Instagram/bettercallsaulamc)

Throughout the show's run, Better Call Saul's lead Odenkirk received six nominations in Best Lead Actor in a Drama category while Seehorn earned two nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama. Both went unacknowledged at the Emmys this time as well.

This year, the final season of the show earned nominations for four Primetime Emmy Awards. These included recognition in categories such as Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

Setting the Record Straight

It's important to note that Better Call Saul hasn't incurred the highest number of Emmy losses. Seinfeld, for instance, was nominated for 68 Emmys, winning only 10, resulting in 58 losses. Similarly, Everybody Loves Raymond and Downton Abbey each experienced 54 losses (though they also secured 15 trophies each).

While Better Call Saul did not secure any Emmy wins, it doesn't claim the record for the highest number of losses. However, it does hold the distinction of receiving the most nominations without a single win.

However, despite this, Better Call Saul writer Thomas Schnauz remains unfazed.

WE DID IT!!!!" he exclaimed in response to the record via X.

Throughout its run, Better Call Saul had to contend with formidable shows such as Game of Thrones, Succession, The Crown, and The Handmaid's Tale.

With this, Better Call Saul joins the pantheon of great shows that have been consistently snubbed by the Television Academy, much like The Wire, The Sopranos, The West Wing, and Lost.

Better Call Saul Fans React

Enthusiastic fans of the series were swift to express their unwavering support to the show on various social media platforms. Across X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, dedicated followers passionately shared their love for Better Call Saul, with some of them even calling it too good for the Emmys.

Better Call Saul wasn't the sole contender overlooked at this year's Emmy Awards. The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, featuring Rachel Brosnahan, found itself at the receiving end of snubs despite securing 14 Emmy nominations for its concluding season.

Ted Lasso, with an impressive 21 nominations, left the ceremony without any wins, while Barry, nominated 11 times, also faced a similar fate. Other noteworthy omissions included Andor and The Last of Us.