Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal Haasan grants interesting titles to others

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 finally found its winner in Aari Arjuna who lifted the trophy, beating Balaji Murugadoss on the television reality show. He walked away with the prize money of ₹50 lakh.

Hosted by veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the show went on air in October last year and has now concluded after almost three months. 16 contestants had entered the house this season including Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, Somsekhar, Sanam, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan.

Kamal also announced titles for the Bigg Boss contestants based on their image in the house. Suresh Chakravarthy was declared a 'Trendsetter' while Gabriella Charlton was called 'Sportive'. Somashekhar was given the title of Mr Clean for maintaining hygiene in the house whereas Ramesh was called 'Mr Don't Care'.





Archana Chandhoke got appreciated for 'Best Cooking', Samyuktha earned the title of 'Best Looking' and Anitha Sampath was defined as 'Bold and Beautiful' for her stint on the show. Sanam was called the 'Most Determined' person while Nisha was tagged a 'Stress Buster'. Shivani was given the title of 'Dancing Doll' for her dancing skills, Rekha was called a 'Braveheart' and Suchitra was named 'Fearless'. The titles of 'Mr Dude' and 'Lovable' were given to Velmurugan and Aajeedh, respectively.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan cries as Eijaz Khan exits show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters house

During the finale, Kamal had himself entered the house to escort Aari and Balaji to the stage. He chatted with them and gifted them clothes from his clothing brand. Revealing his immediate plans after the show's conclusion, Kamal said that his ankle injury has worsened and he would be undergoing surgery soon for the same. According to an Indian Express report, he said, "After finishing this show, I will straight go into another surgery for my ankle. I am revealing it here on this stage because I don't want to leave any room for rumours."

The show aired on Vijay TV and the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON