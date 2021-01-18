IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal Haasan grants interesting titles to others
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
tv

Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal Haasan grants interesting titles to others

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 host Kamal Haasan announced Aari Arjuna as the winner and handed him the prize money of 50 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:07 AM IST

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 finally found its winner in Aari Arjuna who lifted the trophy, beating Balaji Murugadoss on the television reality show. He walked away with the prize money of 50 lakh.

Hosted by veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan, the show went on air in October last year and has now concluded after almost three months. 16 contestants had entered the house this season including Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian, Somsekhar, Sanam, Rekha, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, ‘Aranthangi’ Nisha, Aajeedh Khalique, Suresh Chakravarthy, Samyuktha and Shivani Narayanan.

Kamal also announced titles for the Bigg Boss contestants based on their image in the house. Suresh Chakravarthy was declared a 'Trendsetter' while Gabriella Charlton was called 'Sportive'. Somashekhar was given the title of Mr Clean for maintaining hygiene in the house whereas Ramesh was called 'Mr Don't Care'.


Archana Chandhoke got appreciated for 'Best Cooking', Samyuktha earned the title of 'Best Looking' and Anitha Sampath was defined as 'Bold and Beautiful' for her stint on the show. Sanam was called the 'Most Determined' person while Nisha was tagged a 'Stress Buster'. Shivani was given the title of 'Dancing Doll' for her dancing skills, Rekha was called a 'Braveheart' and Suchitra was named 'Fearless'. The titles of 'Mr Dude' and 'Lovable' were given to Velmurugan and Aajeedh, respectively.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi Khan cries as Eijaz Khan exits show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enters house

During the finale, Kamal had himself entered the house to escort Aari and Balaji to the stage. He chatted with them and gifted them clothes from his clothing brand. Revealing his immediate plans after the show's conclusion, Kamal said that his ankle injury has worsened and he would be undergoing surgery soon for the same. According to an Indian Express report, he said, "After finishing this show, I will straight go into another surgery for my ankle. I am revealing it here on this stage because I don't want to leave any room for rumours."

The show aired on Vijay TV and the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss kamal haasan

Related Stories

Jaya Prada was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.
Jaya Prada was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.
tv

Kapil Sharma makes Jaya Prada blush: 'Other MPs must have been like aaye haaye'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Kapil Sharma invited veteran actors and politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada on his show The Kapil Sharma Show recently. As always, he tried his best to make his female guest blush with incessant compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Vikas Khanna has talked about Kangana Ranaut's criticism of the film industry.
Vikas Khanna has talked about Kangana Ranaut's criticism of the film industry.
bollywood

Vikas Khanna sides with Kangana, says he's being told to pay for film reviews

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Celebrity chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna has tweeted against film critics who he says are ones not letting outsiders have their chance at success and are threatening to destroy him.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Mona Singh said she was disappointed by Shyam Gopalan's marriage proposal.
Mona Singh said she was disappointed by Shyam Gopalan's marriage proposal.
tv

Mona Singh reminisces about husband Shyam Gopalan’s ‘super bad’ wedding proposal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Mona Singh said that Shyam Gopalan's proposal was 'super bad'. He nervously blurted out, 'Will you marry me?', and slipped the ring on her finger even before she could answer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.
tv

Aari Arjuna wins Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Kamal grants interesting titles to others

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 host Kamal Haasan announced Aari Arjuna as the winner and handed him the prize money of 50 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi and Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Arshi and Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Arshi cries as Eijaz exits show, Devoleena enters house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:21 AM IST
While Eijaz Khan will have to exit the show, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to enter the Bigg Bos 14 house. Watch video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jaya Prada was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.
Jaya Prada was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show's Sunday episode.
tv

Kapil Sharma makes Jaya Prada blush: 'Other MPs must have been like aaye haaye'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Kapil Sharma invited veteran actors and politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada on his show The Kapil Sharma Show recently. As always, he tried his best to make his female guest blush with incessant compliments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz threatens to quit if he was disrespectful to Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 103: Eijaz Khan says he’l quit if he was disrespectful to Rubina Dilaik, Salman Khan defends him and scolds Abhinav Shukla instead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohit Malik announced on Instagram about testing positive for Covid.
Mohit Malik announced on Instagram about testing positive for Covid.
tv

Mohit Malik: The vaccine is here and cases are low but Covid is still here

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Mohit talks about his Covid experience and urges people to be vigiliant. He is relieved that his pregnant wife tested negative. “It is all about us taking care as Covid is still contagious.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has shared a picture with Pista Dhakad. Shehnaaz Gill also paid tributes.
Salman Khan has shared a picture with Pista Dhakad. Shehnaaz Gill also paid tributes.
tv

Salman Khan condoles Pista Dhakad's death, Shehnaaz calls her a 'happy soul'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Salman Khan has shared his condolences on the death of Bigg Boss' 24-year-old talent manager Pista Dhakad. She died in a road accident on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Donal Bisht has done TV shows such as Ek Deewaana Tha, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.
Actor Donal Bisht has done TV shows such as Ek Deewaana Tha, Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.
tv

Donal Bisht trolled for bikini pics: My choice of clothes is no one’s business

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Actor Donal Bisht says women should be allowed to wear what they want, and whatever they feel comfortable in, without being judged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Ravi Dubey recently shared this photo showing his drastic physical transformation.
Actor Ravi Dubey recently shared this photo showing his drastic physical transformation.
tv

Ravi Dubey on his chiseled body: In the best shape that I haven’t been in years

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Ravi Dubey shares that there is a certain project that requires him to build up his physique. He also talks about the process he is following to get in shape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar promises to have enough masala for a fun viewing.
Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend ka Vaar promises to have enough masala for a fun viewing.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant show their dance moves. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Colors shared a number of promos for Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, the most entertaining being the one where Rakhi Sawant and Salman Khan dance. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamya Panjabi married Shalabh Dang last year.(Twitter)
Kamya Panjabi married Shalabh Dang last year.(Twitter)
tv

Kamya Panjabi celebrates two years of knowing her husband Shalabh Dang

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Kamya Panjabi has shared a lovely, throwback picture with husband Shalabh Dang, remembering the first time they spoke to each other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a fan of Bigg Boss.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a fan of Bigg Boss.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena objects to Salman Khan scolding Abhinav Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Salman Khan had scolded Abhinav Shukla for not supporting her wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 102: Salman Khan was angry at Sonali Phogat.(cOLORS)
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 102: Salman Khan was angry at Sonali Phogat.(cOLORS)
tv

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar day 102: Salman scolds Rakhi, Nikki, Abhinav, Sonali

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 102: Salman Khan slammed Sonali Phogat for using abusive words and insulting food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan with Pista Dhakad.
Salman Khan with Pista Dhakad.
tv

Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies, Asim and Himanshi mourn her death

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Bigg Boss alumni Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have mourned the death of the show's 24-year-old talent manager, Pista Dhakad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radhika Apte played Noor Inayat Khan in A Call To Spy. Frieda Pinto will now essay the character in a web series.
Radhika Apte played Noor Inayat Khan in A Call To Spy. Frieda Pinto will now essay the character in a web series.
tv

After Radhika Apte, Freida Pinto to play spy Noor Inayat Khan in new series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Freida Pinto is all set to play World War II spy and princess Noor Inayat Khan in a new series based on book Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP