Aasif Sheikh: My family prefers watching me on stage than screen

Actor Aasif Sheikh feels comedy as a genre has lost its way on television. Aasif Sheikh

“Seeing today’s chaotic lifestyle, a bit of laughter here and there should be added in one’s life. Earlier, be it television or films, all had a flavour of comedy, which is a total miss today. Just one or two comedy shows are there, rest all are in the rat race; sabko fantasy ya mytho content banana hai. Nobody wants to look beyond the herd mentality. Earlier it was not so. Be it films or TV, comedy was given a substantial space and importance,” says the Yes Boss! and Chidiya Ghar actor.

Reacting on one of his recent comments over his ongoing show, where he said, “I am sorry, nobody misses people who have left and moved on...” Sheikh adds, “When we started eight years ago, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai was planned as a daily for six months. We shot the pilot episode with different people. None knew which way it would swing. And see today after all these years, the show is still going on. New ones joined and old ones left for different reasons. But show chal raha hai.”

“The only reason I can cite is that kaam or waqt kisi ke liye nai rukta. So why talk about those left and moved on and not focus on those who are still working hard to make the content work after over 2000 episodes. We can’t take away their credit, “adds Sheikh who wants to make the most of the time he has on his side.

Sheikh also shot and dubbed for Salman Khan’s upcoming film. “Jab Khan sahab bulate hai toh jaana padhta hai. Somehow, I managed to manage time. For two months, I was working day and night. Hopping from the show set to the film location. It was tough for me at this point but at the end of the day it was worth it.’

Talking about whether his family watches his show or films, “Aree nai, my children are all grown up and have their choices. But as far as I know my family prefers watching me on stage than screen. They don’t watch my shows at all (laughs). Also, as I love theatre so I enjoy people watching me on stage and giving me instant reactions. Theatre never makes me feel old. It’s there that I’m still a youngster trying to find appreciation.’