‘Are you sick?’: Chinese singer Yu Yuhan snaps at stalkers after obsessive fan tries to open his moving car door

In the videos circulating online, the fans reportedly did not back off after the confrontation. They allegedly continued surrounding the car and filming Yu as the situation unfolded.

Yu eventually got out and confronted her. In the video, he appears to swing his fist in her direction while yelling, "Are you sick?" He then knocks her phone away. The footage, however, does not appear to show him actually making contact with her.

According to Channel New Asia, the incident is said to have happened on August 21, 2026, at an underground parking lot, where several fans had gathered around Yu's car and were filming him through the windows. Things reportedly escalated when one woman began pulling at the car door while the vehicle was still moving. She also appeared to hold her phone just inches from Yu's face and allegedly tried to get part of her body inside the car while continuing to record him.

Chinese singer-actor Yu Yuhan is facing plenty of discussion online after a video of him confronting a fan began circulating on social media. The 20-year-old appeared to lose his cool after a woman allegedly tried to open his car door while it was still moving and continued filming him from just inches away.

Who is Yu Yuhan? Born on November 24, 2006, in Chongqing, China, Yu Yuhan is a singer and actor associated with TF Entertainment. He joined the TF Family trainee system, operated by Times Fengjun Entertainment, in August 2018 as a third-generation trainee.

He became familiar to audiences through TF Family's group content and variety projects. Yuhan was also originally selected to join the group T.O.P, but later withdrew following what was described as a false controversy.

Internet reactions are divided The video has reportedly crossed more than 6 million views on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and other users debating whether Yu's reaction was understandable or excessive. A large section of the online audience has sided with the idol, arguing that following someone's car and attempting to open the door while it is moving is far beyond normal fan behaviour. "Respecting other people's private lives is the most basic bottom line," wrote one netizen.

Several fans also pointed to Yu's history with sasaengs, claiming that he has dealt with invasive behaviour for years. One fan wrote on X: “Yuhan has literally been chased by sasaengs since he was in middle school, they followed them to their dorms literally everywhere. they also tried to ruin his life, personally i don't think he was harsh enough”.

Another commented: "Hell no… Idc what gender you are but if you are invading my personal space like this I'm swinging" .

However, there were also users who felt Yu should not have reacted physically, regardless of what happened before the confrontation. "No matter what the reason, I will never support a man pulling violence on a woman. there are other ways to deal with this matter," wrote one user.

Others disagreed, arguing that the situation itself was dangerous and that Yu had been pushed too far. One fan said: "Getting my car door open when it's already moving… Getting beaten only, Yuhan is still merciful after all he's a Good Guy and most of the time is a Softy" .