After Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain cosy up to each other in new romantic pics

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande seem to be reconciling their differences really well. After Bigg Boss 17 concluded, the couple are seen supporting each other in public. Now, they've shared romantic pictures with each other in the Valentine's Week. (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on comments about divorcing Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17: ‘I understand where I was wrong’) Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande share romantic pictures with each other

Ankita and Vicky's pictures

Ankita and Vicky took to their Instagram handles on Friday and shared a bunch of romantic pictures with each other. Ankita can be seen wearing a red-and-gold sari, pairing it up with gold jewellery. Vicky is sporting a black kurta with white stripes. The two are cosying up to each other in all the pictures.

The caption of their post read, “Even though we never said it to each other. WE KNEW (red heart emoji).”

Vicky and Ankita on Bigg Boss

After Ankita was eliminated in the Bigg Boss 17 finale last month, Vicky Jain heaped praises on his wife for her journey in Salman Khan's show.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a string of pictures with his wife and captioned the post, “Ankita, you did the Jains' & the Lokhandes' proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai (in every thing), you were the best and I'm sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (all your fans and friends will be proud of you).”

Ankita and Vicky's relationship was one of the key highlights of this season of Bigg Boss. During their stint, the couple suffered several ups and downs in their relationship and were constantly judged for their bond.

Ankita, who rose to fame with her stint in the Pavitra Rishta show, entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband, who was evicted in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale. Ankita was eliminated after Arun Mahshettey got evicted from the top 5.

Ankita got a little emotional after learning about her elimination. Her family members also became disappointed. Her sister-in-law got teary-eyed. Host Salman Khan was also shocked as he expected to see Ankita as the winner of the 17th season. "I am shocked. I thought that you would win the show but don't know what happened. The whole team is shocked. Ankita, your journey has been the toughest journey in (the history of) Bigg Boss," Salman said.

On the stage of the Bigg Boss house, Ankita said, “I have no regrets that I have not won or I am not in the top three. I have my mother here, my whole family waiting outside. So, I have not lost anything.”

Comedian Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner's trophy, beating Abhishek Kumar.

