Always feel grateful to almighty for what I am today, says Chhavvi Pandey

Television actor Chhavvi Pandey, who has entertained masses in shows like Ek Boond Ishq and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, says her hard work has paid a lot but destiny has also played its role in shaping her life and for this she always feels grateful to the almighty.

The actor, who hails from Patna, says, “I am a spiritual person and believe in God. The big change that I have seen in me in all these years is, now I feel a lot of gratitude towards the Universe and the force that’s driving us. This has happened probably due to my life experiences. My hometown in Bihar is considered as a village in metros, yet I have completed nine years in Mumbai with my head high! I have certainly done a lot of hard work, but it is God’s grace that I succeeded in the way I wanted.”

Pandey adds, “Initially, it was very tough to make a place in the city of dreams. Slowly, I understood things, learnt a lot, groomed myself and grew. To adapt, I brought in a lot of changes in my thinking in a positive manner and, not just me, today my parents too think very differently about me. I come from a conservative family where people don’t think of sending girls outside for studies, just forget acting! But they had faith in me and now they feel proud.”

The actress is happy that she kept working during this tough phase. “I feel fortunate and blessed that I am getting work even during the pandemic. Still there are so many problems around us and people are without work! Earlier, I was doing Prem Bandhan and after a gap of around one month Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein started. Shooting-wise also it’s much better than it was few months before, probably due to vaccination and standard shooting procedures adopted in the industry.”

The actor is playing goddess for the second time. “Yes, earlier I played Goddess Parvati in Namah and this time I am playing Goddess Lakshmi, but she is in a human form to the rescue of her bhakt. Interestingly, there are no miracles, I am just guiding that everyone has capability and one just needs to believe in oneself and make it happen.”

She finds balancing between the goddess and a human challenging. “We have not seen god, so when I perform it’s as per our visualization, belief and storyline. As actors we have many ‘do’s and lot of don’ts’. It’s very interesting as well as challenging to play a normal human who actually is a goddess as we need to balance between the modesty, dignity and grace,” she adds.