Aman Gupta reacts as Biswa imitates Anupam Mittal, pokes fun at their exchange on Shark Tank: ‘Who is this man?’

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video with Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal. In the video, Biswa imitates Anupam and says, “Arre, baat toh khatam kar lene do, yaar (At least let me finish talking).” Anupam, meanwhile, plays the interviewer.

The video was a reference to Anupam’s minor squabble on Shark Tank India with his fellow ‘shark’ Aman Gupta, the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, wherein the former expressed his annoyance at being interrupted and not being allowed to finish talking. The two butt heads on the show quite often.

Biswa shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Koi tehzeeb hi nahi hai yaar (No manners at all),” another of Anupam’s lines from Shark Tank India. Aman commented on the post, “(swearing emoji)... Kaun hae yeh aadmi (Who is this man)?” He added a grimacing emoji at the end.

Replying to the comment, Biswa wrote, “@boatxaman is industry ke gunde hum hain (I am the boss of this industry)…” As Aman wrote back ‘je baat’ (an appreciative phrase), Anupam commented with ‘haha’.

Shark Tank India has budding entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a group of self-made entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’ and seeking their investment. The panel also features five other ‘sharks’ - Ashneer Grover (co-founder and managing director of BharatPe), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth).

Previously, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam denied rumours of being one of the producers of Shark Tank India. He said that the producers keep him hungry and he would not do that to himself. He also explained the logic behind not being allowed to eat and it was tied to most contestants having food companies. “Aadmi ko jab bhookh lagti hai toh khana zyada interesting lagte hai, aur paise daal dete ho (When one is hungry, food looks more interesting and one tends to put money on it),” he said.

