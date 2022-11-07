Amruta Khanvilkar shares post after getting evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, fans call it 'unexpected'

Amruta Khanvilkar got eliminated from the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Amrita took to Instagram and shared a video compilation of beautiful memories of hers with Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and contestants of the dance reality show. She also penned an emotional message describing her journey and expressed her gratitude to all including judges, contestants and choreographers. Many of her fans reacted to her eviction from the show. (Also read: Shilpa Shinde vents anger against Jhalak 10 judges Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit: 'Baad mein mat bhauko')

Sharing the post on Instagram, Amruta wrote, “#day6 #novemberbaby #birthdaymonth #23rdnovember, Last two months have been nothing but fantastic and made me the happiest this year …. But as the episode airs today I am saying good bye to the beautiful stage of #jhalakdikhlajaa10. When I look back today sitting under a moonlit sky in alibaug I only have great memories of this show and of the people who made my journey mesmerising."

She further added," @madhuridixitnene to meet you was my dream and my god gave me something beyond my dream he gave me this opportunity to perform in front of you." She expressed her gratitude and said, “@karanjohar thank you for being so kind and generous …. @norafatehi you inspire me @manieshpaul bhai aapke jaisa koi nahi …(Brother, nobody is like you). nobody can even think of doing what you do Tum jaan ho show ki (You are the heartline of the show).”

She continued, “@colorstv @deepti_n #sheetalmam thankyou for letting me showcase my talent to a bigger audience. The whole #fmcteam god you guys have literally seen me grow and I love the bond I share with each n everyone of you. #bbcteam thankyou for beautifully handling all the artistes And and being so supportive.@iamkenferns and team all the tacking dadas thankyou for your beautiful costumes. All the choreographers And beautiful artistes that I met on this show you guys are so so talented may god bless you all.”

She concluded by saying, “Lastly my team @pratikutekar.official @pruthvijadeja @vishal_sonkar_official @vichare_sonal_official @adhishreep @ramihalder #joshi you have been my backbone n how I could do what I could only because of all you, Here’s saying goodbye to one of the best things happened to me. Ready to take on a different role.”

Reacting to her post, actor Nia Sharma wrote, “Winner, out and out! You owned the stage like no other @amrutakhanvilkar Hatss offffffff(red heart emoji)" and model Rajiv Adaita commented, “Oh ho this is sad!!!! How the hell did you get evicted!!! What!!! Shocking yaar, you were amazing!!”

Many Amruta's fans were not happy with her eviction and expressed displeasure. One of her fans wrote, “Can't fathom these reality shows. A winning artist is suddenly eliminated. Question is should one watch these shows? ”Another fan commented, “Ma'am I have seen today's episode and i literally cried after elimination. I just wanted to tell that ma'am you are already a born winner, I loved all your performances and love you, the show has literally lost a winner today.” Other fan wrote, “Hope you get a wildcard entry.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a dance reality show which is currently judged by Madhuri, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar. The show, which is in its tenth season right now, airs on Colors TV on every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

