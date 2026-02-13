Anand Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, dies at 84; Ramesh Sippy and Bhagyashree pay tribute

"He will be fondly remembered by family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. The last rites ceremony will be held on: Date: Friday, 13th February 2026...Time: 4:30 PM...Venue: Hindu Smashan Bhumi (Pavan Hans), Mumbai," it added. Ramesh Sippy and Bhagyashree attended his funeral to pay their final respects.

The statement read, "It is with deep sorrow and profound grief, Sagar family announces the sad demise of their beloved father, Shri Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, who passed away peacefully today, 13th February 2026. Son of legendary Ramanand Sagar, creator of the original 1987 TV series Ramayan, Anand ji was part of the second generation managing Sagar Arts. A man of warmth, dignity, and values, Shri Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra touched many lives with his kindness, wisdom, and gentle spirit."

Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, son of the filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, died in Mumbai on Friday. India Today cited the official statement of the family saying that Anand was "a man of warmth, dignity, and values." He was 84 years old.

About Anand's career, his family Anand was one of five children of Ramanand and Leelavati Sagar. He belonged to the second generation of the Sagar Arts production house. He directed and also produced several popular projects, including the 2008 remake of Ramayan. He was also behind several shows, including Alif Laila (1993).

Anand was one of the co-producers of the hit television serial, Ramayan (1987-1988). It was written and directed by his father, Ramanand Sagar. Ramayan starred Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, Arvind Trivedi and Dara Singh in lead roles. It was based on Valmiki's ancient text and Tulsidas' epic, Ramcharitmanas.

Last year, his brother and television producer-cinematographer Prem Sagar had died. As per an NDTV report, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and was cremated in Juhu. "He had been unwell for some time and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, doctors advised that he be taken home. He passed away this morning. The cremation will be held today at 3 pm at Pawan Hans cremation ground in Mumbai," a source told the publication.