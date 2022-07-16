Ankit Siwach recalls auditioning Kartik Aaryan: He used to guide and motivate me a lot

Before becoming an actor, Ankit Siwach worked in various capacities to be a part of the film industry — from casting actors for films to assisting directors. “I knew that even if not acting, I would still want to be a part of this industry,” he tells us.

One of the actors he auditioned for a short film, Silvat (2018), was Kartik Aaryan. “I was an assistant director. I was coordinating the cameras when he was giving his audition. Back then, he also used to live near my house. We developed a bond. For me, those 15-20 days we shot for the film were a learning experience,” he recalls.

Siwach, 31, adds that he looks up to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor even today: “I became a bigger fan of him, as an actor, after I saw the end product (Silvat). I remember how he used to guide me. I used to tell him how I wanted to enter the acting world, and he always motivated me.”

Aaryan’s journey in showbiz continues to be an inspiration for aspiring actors, says Siwach. “He is ruling the industry right now, [despite] coming from a humble background and making it on his own. He is an inspiration to all the actors who come from outside [Mumbai].”

About the relationship he shares with Aaryan today, the Beyhadh 2 actor says, “I do message him on and off. We have mutual respect for each other.”

Looking back at his casting days, Siwach shares he gained a lot of insight about what goes into the making of a film. “During casting I realised it’s a big game. You might be the best actor but sometimes you just don’t fit the look which is why you cannot be taken for that. I still have 500-800 messages from new aspiring actors, who text me for work. I try replying to them. Now I know everything that’s happening on set. Costume pe kya ho raha hain, AD pe kya beet rahi hain. I can empathise with them. I’ve never had an air of being a lead on a TV show,” Siwach ends.