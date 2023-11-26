'Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy report was negative', says Bigg Boss 17's Jigna Vora after eviction

Jigna Vora has said that Ankita Lokhande is not pregnant, adding that it is her personal matter, but the report of the actor's pregnancy test was negative. Jigna was speaking to Dainik Bhaskar in a new interview soon after her eviction from Salman Khan-hosted ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 17. Ankita and Jigna were co-contestants on the show. (Also read: Is Ankita Lokhande actually pregnant? Bigg Boss 17's Navid Sole has this to say) Ankita Lokhande in a still from Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita's pregnancy test report was negative

When told that there is a suspense around Ankita Lokhande's pregnancy, Jigna told the Hindi daily, "As far as I know, the report for her pregnancy test was negative. And, she told this to me. I would not like to say much about this as it is a very personal matter."

Vicky has no time for Ankita

During the interview, she also talked about the equation Ankita shares with her husband and co-contestant Vicky Jain. The former journalist said, "Being a wife, Ankita feels Vicky must emotionally support her. But he is so busy with other issues and other people that he has no time for Ankita. That is why Ankita is unhappy." Jigna Vora added that Sana is very insecure about being nominated for evictions and expects Vicky to save her from them all.

Ankita's pregnancy rumours

Earlier this month, a video from Bigg Boss 17 surfaced online, which showed Ankita telling Vicky that she wanted to go home as she wasn't feeling well and wanted to go home. She also said that she had blood and urine tests for pregnancy, adding that she knew very well what she was saying.

Later, Navid Sole stepped out of the house following a surprise eviction. Navid fuelled the pregnancy rumours when he claimed that Ankita promised to seek his help in naming her baby.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been arguing and fighting inside the Bigg Boss house about different issues ever since the new season began. Ankita said that Vicky used her and abandoned her inside the house.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place