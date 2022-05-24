Anupamaa written update May 24: Anupamaa receives special gift from Anuj and GK

Anupamaa’s married life with Anuj begins with a blast as Anuj invites all her family members to attend the post-wedding rituals. In this episode, we will see more fun and entertainment in Anupamaa’s life as Anuj will give her a grand gift. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update May 23: Anuj surprises Anupamaa with a grand welcome)

Anupamaa receives a surprise

As GK and Anuj welcome Anupamaa to their family, they surprise her with some pleasant and grand gifts. GK gifts her all of Anuj’s mother’s salary. He then hands her over the property papers of the Kapadia empire. Anupamaa is shocked to receive this unexpected gift. GK tells her that Anuj has first handed everything to Malvika but she has returned it to him before leaving for the USA. The first thing Anuj did after receiving the property papers back was transfer everything to Anupamaa. She tells him that she can’t handle such a huge responsibility.

She recalls how she had to take Vanraj’s permission for everything and now Anuj has named his everything to her. She denies this gift but Anuj tells her that everything he has or ever had is hers and she is the caretaker of his house and company now. Anupamaa is overwhelmed by this gesture. Kavya remains spellbound by Anuj’s love for Anupamaa and feels envious of her. After finishing the formalities of property papers, Anuj takes Anupamaa for a tour around their house.

After this romantic sequence, we see Devika and Kavya talking their differences out. As they talk about Anuj and Anupamaa’s love, Devika notices the jealousy in her voice. Kavya tells her that they both will also find someone like Anuj, to which Devika points out that she already has Vanraj. What is going on in Kavya’s mind? Is she planning to leave Vanraj now? More drama will take place in the show as we see this new turn in Kavya’s life.

Anupamaa's post-wedding ritual

After the house tour, Anuj and Anupamaa return for their post-wedding rituals. As they compete to win the games Devika has arranged for them, the family members rejoice in their struggle. Anuj and Anupamaa also realize that they don’t know a lot of things about each other, but the family members convince them that they have all the time in the world to learn everything about each other now.

After the rituals are done, it’s time for everyone to leave. Finally, Anupamaa’s children bid their mother a warm farewell as Vanraj also calls them back. Hasmukh thanks GK for supporting and loving Anupamaa as he did. Devika also leaves along with GK and Kavya. Now, it’s time for Anuj and Anupamaa to finally begin their married life together.

In the upcoming episodes, lots of entertainment is promised as Anupamaa becomes Anupamaa Kapadia and Anuj becomes Anuj Joshi. We will also see a huge twist in the story as Kavya decides to divorce Vanraj. Keep watching this space for all updates.

