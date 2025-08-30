Ashnoor Kaur recalls working 30 hours a day when she was 6, reveals fainting on set after harsh water-only diets

Television actor Ashnoor Kaur started working at the age of four, playing Prachi in the show Jhansi Ki Rani. In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Ashnoor opened up about how she used to work 30 hours at the age of six and recalled facing body image issues. Ashnoor Kaur recalls working for 30 hours a day when she was just 6.

Ashnoor Kaur recalls working 30 hours a date

Ashnoor revealed that now that she has achieved a certain level of stardom due to her shows doing well, she has the privilege of working for 12 hours a day. However, she recalled working for 30 hours continuously when she was just six and said, “I’ve shot for 30 hours continuously. I was six at the time, and I was doing a show called Shobha Somnath Ki. I was so tired that I couldn’t function at all. My mother suggested that I take a nap for a couple of hours in the vanity. The production guys waited outside while I napped for safety, and then I started again.”

She also revealed facing body image issues and recalled how she went on a harsh water-only diet to look a certain way for her show, adding, “I fainted on set once, but I didn’t tell anybody that I wasn’t eating.”

Before this, many big names from the television industry have spoken about the long working hours. Actor Shweta Tiwari admitted working 72 hours straight for her shows, Hiten Tejwani revealed working for more than 48 hours continuously, and Krystle D'Souza recalled fainting on set after working 60 hours non-stop for television shows.

About Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor made her acting debut with the show Jhansi Ki Rani in 2009 and went on to become a popular child artiste in the television industry by starring in shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Shobha Somnath Ki, Mahabharat (as young Dushala), and Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Her biggest fame on television came with her role as Mini Khurana in Sony TV’s Patiala Babes (2018–2020), making her a household name as a lead actor. She has also appeared in Bollywood films in small roles, including Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

Ashnoor is currently part of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, which also features actors like Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Zeishan Quadri, and Baseer Ali, along with influencers like Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, and Tanya Mittal, among others. The show kicked off on August 24 and is available to watch on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.