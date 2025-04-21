Asim Riaz reacts to reports claiming he was thrown out of Battleground after his fight with Rubina Dilaik

Recently, several reports claimed Asim Riaz was ousted from the reality show Battleground after a heated clash with judges Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan. However, Asim has responded to these claims, stating he "kicked the script and flipped the game". Also read: Asim Riaz ousted from Battleground after fight with Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan: Report Asim Riaz was also evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. (Instagram)

Asim reacts

Asim took to social media to react to the reports claiming that he has been ousted from the show, sharing that he has decided to move on.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Asim wrote, “Paid media ain’t got a spine, just a rate card. They print what they’re told, I move when I decide. Keep shouting ‘kicked out’, I kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count.”

Before this post, Asim shared another photo of himself from the set and wrote, “SCRIPTED”.

Asim also fired back at Abhinav Shukla through Instagram Story, responding to Abhinav's criticism of Asim's comments about Rubina during their time on the reality show Battleground.

On Sunday evening, Asim wrote that the argument on Battleground was between the four judges and that he had no reason to jump into the conversation.

“Four judges were having a real conversation… who even called you to jump in? Stop poking your nose everywhere trying to play the hero- this isn’t some WhatsApp group drama. People like you only speak up when someone else’s name brings you relevance. This wasn’t your scene, but you forced an entry like you mattered," wrote Asim, adding, “And stop fishing for sympathy off fake comments from fake IDs. This is the internet-anyone can type anything. Stand tall or stay silent."

His Insta Story.

Asim also hit back at Abhinav's dig, suggesting he uses performance-enhancing substances to maintain his physique. Asim wrote, “Now about fitness, only a man who’s never lifted will cry ‘steroids’ when someone shows up built different. I built this body, this name, this attitude, brick by brick, rep by rep. You call it substances, I call it substance. I don’t need sympathy-l need space to dominate and you Stay in your lane".

What happened?

A promo clip of the show has emerged on social media, featuring Asim questioning Rubina's role as a judge on the fitness-based reality show Battleground. Later, Abhinav addressed criticism of Asim's comments about Rubina after a fan asked for his thoughts in the comments section of one of his YouTube videos. Abhinav said, "All jacked up muscle, no brain and bad attitude is not a sign of fitness."

According to a report by India Today, Bigg Boss 13 alum Asim Riaz was recently ousted from reality show Battleground following a fiery altercation with fellow judges Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan. It is said that the clash, which occurred on April 17, apparently got out of hand, prompting the production team to intervene and call off the shoot. A heated altercation broke out between Asim and Abhishek during the Battleground shoot on Thursday, sparking a controversy that ultimately led to the former's exit from the show.