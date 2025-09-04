Bel-Air Season 4: Release date, cast, plot and more on Banks family's final chapter

Peacock has now announced the release date of the final season of Bel-Air. According to Variety, it was confirmed in December 2024 that this would be the last season. Everyone wants to see how the Banks family wraps up. Fans are excited, and the questions linger: What will Will do? Will Carlton make the right choices? Will the family stay intact? Bel-Air Season 4 release date confirmed(X/@BelAirPeacock)

Bel-Air Season 4 release date

Bel-Air Season 4 will premiere on November 24. “Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment,” the official description reads.

Bel-Air Season 4 plot

Carlton is dealing with decisions that could change everything. The boys lean on each other. It is a pivotal time, the stakes are big, and the upcoming moments that could define them, Variety reports.

The season promises a shake-up. Phil and Geoffrey face a power struggle. Loyalties get tested. As per Variety, Viv looks at motherhood differently, wondering where she fits in. Ashley starts high school and runs into rebellion. Hilary searches for her identity and independence. Everyone is moving, reacting, and adjusting. This is not just Will’s story. Every Bank's household member has choices that could define them.

Cast and characters

Jabari Banks is back as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman plays Viv, Olly Sholotan returns as Carlton, Coco Jones is Hilary, Akira Akbar is Ashley, Jimmy Akingbola plays Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, Simone Joy Jones as Lisa

Behind the scenes

Bel-Air is shaped by a strong creative team. The series is inspired by a viral video from Morgan Cooper that reimagined the classic sitcom as a drama. Cooper serves as executive producer and director, while Carla Banks Waddles is writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, and Andy and Susan Borowitz also executive produce. David Boorstein, Des Moran, Shukree Tilghman, and Felicia Pride are co-executive producers.

Multiple episodes are directed by Nick Copus, Keesha Sharp, Tina Mabry, and Cooper. The show is produced by Universal Television and Westbrook Studios, the media company co-founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

FAQs:

When does Bel-Air Season 4 premiere?

Bel-Air Season 4 premieres on November 24 on Peacock.

Is Season 4 the last season?

Yes, Season 4 is the final season of Bel-Air.

Who stars as Will?

Jabari Banks plays Will Banks.

Which actors appear in recurring roles?

Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones appear in recurring roles.