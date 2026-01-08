Bharti Singh breaks down as her 3-year-old son Laksh says ‘main ghar chorr ke jaa raha hu’

In her vlog, an emotional Bharti was seen breaking down as she shared how her elder son had suddenly said he wanted to leave home. Sitting beside Laksh, Bharti said, “Guys, isne mujhe rula diya. Yeh bolta hai ki mumma main aapko chhod ke chala jaaunga (Guys, he made me cry. He said, ‘Mumma, I will leave you and go away')." Laksh quickly clarified that he would not leave her and immediately hugged Bharti, comforting her.

Comedian Bharti Singh recently embraced motherhood once again after welcoming her second son, Kaju, in December 2025. The comedian recently had an emotional moment in one of her vlogs when her three-year-old son, Laksh, also known as Golla , asked her to pack his bags as he wanted to “leave the house”. Bharti was left in tears until Laksh revealed the innocent reason behind his words.

Sharing more about the moment, Bharti added, “Pata nahi achanak se bolne lag gaya mera bag pack kardo, mujhe jaana hai. Aapko chhod ke chala jaaunga. Mujhe itna ajeeb feel hua. Aise nahi bolte Laksh. Aap papa ko bologe papa bhi rone lag jaayenge. Hum aapko achhe nahi lagte? Phir aise kyun bolte ho main ghar chhod ke chala jaaunga? Aapko achha lagta hai mumma roti hai? (I don’t know why he suddenly started saying, ‘Pack my bag, I want to go. I will leave you.’ It felt so strange. Laksh, you don’t say things like this. If you say this to papa, even he will start crying. Don’t you like us? Then why do you say you will leave the house? Do you like it when mumma cries?)."

Bharti emotionally revealed, “Mera kaleja muh mein aa gaya jab isne bola mera bag pack karo, main ghar chhod ke jaa raha hoon. Kahan jaa raha hoon, yeh bhi kuch nahi bol raha (My heart skipped a beat when he said, ‘Pack my bag, I’m leaving the house.’ He didn’t even say where he was going)."

Bharti then asked Laksh to promise that he would never say such things again. To this, the little one sweetly replied that he wasn’t going anywhere and only meant that he wanted to go downstairs to play and would come back soon. Realising the misunderstanding, Bharti smiled and told her son, “I love you very much, even more than Kaju. I love you the most, and Kaju comes second.”

Bharti Singh resumes work Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2017 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, in April 2022. In December 2025, the couple welcomed their second son, who they lovingly call Kaju.

Just three weeks after giving birth, Bharti has already resumed work. The comedian was spotted distributing sweets as she returned to the sets of Laughter Chefs season 3. The show, which also stars Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Karan Kundrra, Eisha Singh, Isha Malviya, Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Elvish Yadav and Gurmeet Choudhary, among others, is hosted by Bharti and chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show is available to watch on Colors TV and JioHotstar.