Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan says Devoleena should've been evicted for their fight, adds she didn't want Eijaz Khan evicted
- Arshi Khan, evicted from the show this weekend, said Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted as she got violent during a fight. She, however, added that she did not want Eijaz Khan to be evicted.
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan, who had entered the ongoing Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger, was voted out of the show this weekend. She has now said that Devoleena Bhattacharjee should have been evicted from the game. Devoleena is currently inside the house, playing proxy for Eijaz Khan.
Arshi and Devoleena had some ugly fights on the show. In fact, Arshi had fights with everyone on the show. However, she shared a close bond with Eijaz, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni.
Arshi told Times of India, "I feel Devoleena should have been evicted instead of me. The way she hurled things around the house and stuffed roti in my mouth, her nails hurt me. But on the other hand, I also didn’t want her to get evicted because she has come as Eijaz Khan’s proxy and I don’t want Eijaz to be out of the game."
Explaining her strategy of switching loyalties and changing sides, Arshi told the daily, "I was real in the show, be it with my friendships or with my enemies. It was my strategy to discuss things here and there when something used to happen. That used to confuse the contestants and they used to react to things. So, in a way, I was making them do certain things in the house and keeping them active. Now whether they took it as a joke or seriously was up to them!"
Also read: BiggBoss14 promo: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli cry as mid-week eviction is announced
In the most recent fight, Devoleena claimed that Arshi had wished death upon her close friend. Devoleena was extremely angry after that and she threw things around the house, breaking a few utensils in the process. She also tried to forcibly stuff food in Arshi's mouth. Devoleena also hurt herself in the fit of rage and Bigg Boss later chided her for the behaviour.
