IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla plan on ruining Rakhi Sawant's game, will they succeed?
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla plan on ruining Rakhi Sawant's game, will they succeed?

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla try their best to ruin Rakhi Sawant's game while the latter threatens him that she will make his life miserable.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are on a mission to ensure that Rakhi Sawnat is unable to complete her task in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14. The latest promotional video for the show hosted by Salman Khan shows Rubina planning her strategy against Rakhi, even as the latter tries her best in the task.

The video opens with Rubina telling Abhinav, "Aapke haath me, Rakhi ka game bigadna hai (You have to spoil Rakhi's game)." They are seen hiding things in the luggage area as the voice-over says, "Kya Abhinav aur Rubina honge Rakhi ka game bigadne me pass (Will Abhinav and Rubina succeed in spoiling Rakhi's game)?"

Rakhi then calls Abhinav, "Abhinav! Aao leto mai tumhara massage karti hu (Abhinav, come lie down here, I will give you a massage)." Rakhi then gives him a back massage.

Rubina is then heard telling someone, "Rakhi ko agar uski cheesein karne hi nahi denge to uski activity radd ho jati hai (If we won't let Rakhi do her things, her activity will be cancelled)."

The video ends with Rakhi warning Abhinav, "Tumne mujhe target kyu kiya? Start tumne kiya hai na? Mai end karungi. Mai tumhara jeena haram kar dungi (Why did you target me? You started it, now I will put an end to it. I will make your life miserable)."

Also read: Konkona on SC refusing relief to Tandav team: ‘Let’s arrest whole cast, crew?'

After pretending that she fell for Abhinav, Rakhi has now taken it upon herself to go after Abhinav and prove that he is useless to the reality show. On Wednesday's episode, she was talking to the camera and saying that Abhinav had the chance of becoming a 'lover boy', thanks to her entry on the show last month as a challenger. However, Abhinav hurt her and she now wants to prove he can only peel oranges on the show, Rakhi added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Gauahar Khan in a still from Tandav.
Gauahar Khan in a still from Tandav.
web series

Tandav row: Gauahar reacts as SC refuses to grant actors protection from arrest

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Gauahar Khan responded to the Supreme Court's refusal to grant relief to the makers and actors of Tandav. Criminal cases have been lodged against the cast and crew for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
Kangana Ranaut called herself a 'failure' for not being able to prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' over violence at farmers' protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said that she could feel her 'enormous failure' as she could not prevent the farmers' protest from turning violent on Republic Day, despite her best efforts.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she has a boyfriend.(Colors)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee admits she has a boyfriend.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi wants to play Cupid, Devoleena reveals she has a boyfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: When Rakhi Sawant tried to play Cupid for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya, the TV star revealed she has a boyfriend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
tv

Eijaz Khan on Paras Chhabra’s comments on Pavitra Punia: ‘All of us have a past'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Eijaz Khan opened up about the negative comments made about his ladylove Pavitra Punia by her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. Paras had accused Pavitra of hiding her marriage from him when they were in a relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina, Abhinav plan on ruining Rakhi's game

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla try their best to ruin Rakhi Sawant's game while the latter threatens him that she will make his life miserable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik had to fall into the swimming pool a few times.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik had to fall into the swimming pool a few times.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik keeps falling into swimming pool, here's why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik felt clearly unwell after she had to fall into the swimming pool a few times, the latest promo showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.(Colors)
Vikas and Rubina during a fight.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas fights with Arshi, Rubina and Nikki

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 113: Vikas was seen locking horns with one and all. Meanwhile, Rubina claimed Devoleena did not appreciate Vikas kissing her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hiten Tejwani was refusing other projects, because shooting a daily meant no time to spare.
Hiten Tejwani was refusing other projects, because shooting a daily meant no time to spare.
tv

Hiten Tejwani on TV show ending abruptly: My reputation won’t be harmed

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Television is unpredictable and every actor who works on the medium knows that but this month, Hiten Tejwani had a bitter realisation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
Ekta Kapoor with her son Ravie.
tv

Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
Ekta Kapoor penned a sweet note for her son, Ravie, on his second birthday. She welcomed him via surrogacy in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta does not share a very good relationship with his mother.
Vikas Gupta does not share a very good relationship with his mother.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal despite strained relations

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Despite having a strained relationship with Vikas Gupta, his mother Sharda put up an Instagram post urging fans to vote for him in Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill with Sidharth Shukla on her birthday.
Shehnaaz Gill with Sidharth Shukla on her birthday.
tv

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, he throws her in pool

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:56 AM IST
Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 28th birthday at midnight with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and her family. Check out their videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arshi Khan claimed she never exposed Vikas Gupta's personal matter on the show, but he did it himself.(Colors)
Arshi Khan claimed she never exposed Vikas Gupta's personal matter on the show, but he did it himself.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Vikas alleges Arshi blackmailed him, this video backs his claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Even as Arshi Khan refuted Vikas Gupta's claims that she blackmails him, a video surfaced online showcasing Arshi threatening Vikas with the 'recordings' that she has.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta has been aggressive on Bigg Boss 14 for past few days.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta has been aggressive on Bigg Boss 14 for past few days.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta fights with Nikki Tamboli

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: When Nikki Tamboli told Vikas Gupta that he kissing people, he asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee to give him a peck on the cheek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta took names as he complained about being tortured by his own family and loved ones.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta took names as he complained about being tortured by his own family and loved ones.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya slams Vikas Gupta for taking names

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi criticises Vikas Gupta for naming people who are not on the show. Rashami Desai, on the other hand, cheered him on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill once had a full duet with a crow on Bigg Boss.
Shehnaaz Gill once had a full duet with a crow on Bigg Boss.
tv

On Shehnaaz's birthday, her most hilarious moments from Bigg Boss house

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Shehnaaz Gill is easily one of the most hilarious contestants that the Bigg Boss house has ever hosted. On her birthday, we are bringing back some of her funniest moments on the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta was crying as he talked about his own personal problems.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta was crying as he talked about his own personal problems.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 112: Vikas Gupta reveals he had debts of 1.8 crore

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 112: Vikas Gupta claims his own people have ditched him and never respected him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan says being broke wasn't the only reason he did Bigg Boss

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:37 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan has said that going through financial difficulties wasn't the only reason that he did Bigg Boss 14; he also wanted to resurrect his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP