Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla plan on ruining Rakhi Sawant's game, will they succeed?
Co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are on a mission to ensure that Rakhi Sawnat is unable to complete her task in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14. The latest promotional video for the show hosted by Salman Khan shows Rubina planning her strategy against Rakhi, even as the latter tries her best in the task.
The video opens with Rubina telling Abhinav, "Aapke haath me, Rakhi ka game bigadna hai (You have to spoil Rakhi's game)." They are seen hiding things in the luggage area as the voice-over says, "Kya Abhinav aur Rubina honge Rakhi ka game bigadne me pass (Will Abhinav and Rubina succeed in spoiling Rakhi's game)?"
Rakhi then calls Abhinav, "Abhinav! Aao leto mai tumhara massage karti hu (Abhinav, come lie down here, I will give you a massage)." Rakhi then gives him a back massage.
Rubina is then heard telling someone, "Rakhi ko agar uski cheesein karne hi nahi denge to uski activity radd ho jati hai (If we won't let Rakhi do her things, her activity will be cancelled)."
The video ends with Rakhi warning Abhinav, "Tumne mujhe target kyu kiya? Start tumne kiya hai na? Mai end karungi. Mai tumhara jeena haram kar dungi (Why did you target me? You started it, now I will put an end to it. I will make your life miserable)."
After pretending that she fell for Abhinav, Rakhi has now taken it upon herself to go after Abhinav and prove that he is useless to the reality show. On Wednesday's episode, she was talking to the camera and saying that Abhinav had the chance of becoming a 'lover boy', thanks to her entry on the show last month as a challenger. However, Abhinav hurt her and she now wants to prove he can only peel oranges on the show, Rakhi added.
Eijaz Khan has said that going through financial difficulties wasn't the only reason that he did Bigg Boss 14; he also wanted to resurrect his career.
