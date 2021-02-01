Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta meets Rashami Desai and her mother after eviction, calls it ‘unconditional love’

Vikas Gupta, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday night, met his close friend Rashami Desai and her mother Rasila after leaving the show. He shared pictures from their get-together on Instagram and wrote, “Unconditional Love #greatful #VikasGupta #rashamidesai #biggboss13.”

Recently, Vikas has developed a close bond with Rashami, who came out in his support when he was ousted from Bigg Boss 14 for pushing Arshi Khan into a pool during a fight. He later re-entered the show on popular demand.

At the time, Vikas had thanked Rashami for her support, despite the fact that he never stood up for her. “The friends I stood for so proudly are no where to be seen even after calling out to them but the ones I dint stand for are the ones trying to hold my hand to help me balance #RashamiDesai Such is life lots of love #VikasGupta #Biggboss14,” he had written.





On Sunday, Vikas was evicted on the basis of low votes from the audience. He chose not to use his special Joker card to save himself.

Earlier on in the episode, Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan brought up Vikas’ strained equation with his family, which he talked about on the show. Vikas said that he did not want to talk about this initially but he began getting really affected by others' mean comments about his situation.

Talking about his decision to talk about his family matters on the show, Vikas said, “I have become much lighter. In the sense that kitna bol loge, kya bol loge? Isse zyada toh kuch nahi bol sakte na aap? Yeh hai meri problem aur yeh khatam ho gayi hai ab (What can people say now? If I have myself revealed everything, there is no scope for people to comment anything additional on the topic).”

Salman revealed that the makers of Bigg Boss 14 reached out to Vikas’ family and asked them to come on the show to clarify their side of the story. However, they chose not to talk about the matter on national television.

