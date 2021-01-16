Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta says Devoleena Bhattacharjee won't be his proxy, 'All the best if she is going to play'

Amid reports that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house and play as proxy for Vikas Gupta, a tweet from his Twitter account says that while she might be entering the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, but not as his proxy. Vikas recently exited the house after he faced some health-related issues.

A tweet was sent out from Vikas' Twitter handle on Saturday morning, "Neither @TheRashamiDesai nor @Devoleena_23 were approached to be proxy for #VikasGupta All the best #DevoleenaBhattacharjee who is going to play for another if reports r true & #RashamiDesai actually flew from her shoot the same day to fill the family space for VG #BiggBoss14."

Neither @TheRashamiDesai nor @Devoleena_23 were approached to be proxy for #VikasGupta All the best #DevoleenaBhattacharjee who is going to play for another if reports r true & #RashamiDesai actually flew from her shoot the same day to fill the family space for VG ❤️ #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/siG2Nq9FcA — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) January 16, 2021





Responding to the tweet, Devoleena wrote, "You take care and get back in action soon." This was the second time Vikas exited the Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier, he was kicked out when he pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool during a fight. She cam back later. However, he had to step out of the house earlier this week and is kept under observation of doctors.

Devoleena has not confirmed her entry on the show, but her response to fans asking about it suggest she will. A fan wrote, "Are Yaar @Devoleena_23 ko pehle Ghar me toh enter Karne do Sab log aisa suggestions de Raha h ki koi nayi bahuu ko apni saas deti h waisa Seriously (Let Devoleena enter the house first. Every one is sharing suggestions the way a new daughter-in-law is advised by her mother-in-law)!!" Devoleena simply posted laughing emojis quoting the tweet.

She had also tweeted on Friday, "Haath Peir phirse thande padh rahe hai mere..(I am getting nervous again)."

Earlier, Vikas had entered Bigg Boss 13 for sometime, as a proxy for Devoleena. She had to eventually quit the show due to her medical problems.

