Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta says Devoleena Bhattacharjee won't be his proxy, 'All the best if she is going to play'
Amid reports that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house and play as proxy for Vikas Gupta, a tweet from his Twitter account says that while she might be entering the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, but not as his proxy. Vikas recently exited the house after he faced some health-related issues.
A tweet was sent out from Vikas' Twitter handle on Saturday morning, "Neither @TheRashamiDesai nor @Devoleena_23 were approached to be proxy for #VikasGupta All the best #DevoleenaBhattacharjee who is going to play for another if reports r true & #RashamiDesai actually flew from her shoot the same day to fill the family space for VG #BiggBoss14."
Responding to the tweet, Devoleena wrote, "You take care and get back in action soon." This was the second time Vikas exited the Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier, he was kicked out when he pushed Arshi Khan into the swimming pool during a fight. She cam back later. However, he had to step out of the house earlier this week and is kept under observation of doctors.
Devoleena has not confirmed her entry on the show, but her response to fans asking about it suggest she will. A fan wrote, "Are Yaar @Devoleena_23 ko pehle Ghar me toh enter Karne do Sab log aisa suggestions de Raha h ki koi nayi bahuu ko apni saas deti h waisa Seriously (Let Devoleena enter the house first. Every one is sharing suggestions the way a new daughter-in-law is advised by her mother-in-law)!!" Devoleena simply posted laughing emojis quoting the tweet.
She had also tweeted on Friday, "Haath Peir phirse thande padh rahe hai mere..(I am getting nervous again)."
Earlier, Vikas had entered Bigg Boss 13 for sometime, as a proxy for Devoleena. She had to eventually quit the show due to her medical problems.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies, Asim and Himanshi mourn her death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Radhika Apte, Freida Pinto to play spy Noor Inayat Khan in new series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nattu Kaka aka Ghanshyam misses Dayaben: 'We are all waiting for years now'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas says Devoleena won't be his proxy, hints she may enter soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shubrajyoti Barat: After Mirzapur, people came to know I exist!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohit Malik tests Covid-19 positive: 'Addite is fortunately safe'
- Lockdown Ki Love Story's Mohit Malik has tested positive for Covid-19 and has isolated himself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta: It is tough to know what kind of parents we would be
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan's friend Sakshi Jhala was asked about marrying him, see her reply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Salman Khan says Abhinav let Rubina down, she agrees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 101: Nikki, Rubina say they don’t feel safe with Sonali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi shares cosy photo with Vivek Dahiya on engagement anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kavita wants Rubina to win BB as ‘no one else can tolerate insults for so long'
- Kavita Kaushik took a dig at Rubina Dilaik while saying that she deserves to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Earlier, Kavita walked out of the show after a nasty fight with Rubina.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi says she is ‘ready to do anything’ for Abhinav, claims he loves her back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudesh Berry calls Shakti co-star Rubina's Bigg Boss 14 fumble 'beautiful'
- Insisting that Rubina never showed any superiority on sets of Shakti, her co-star from the show Sudesh Berry has praised her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aly mocks Rakhi’s ‘invisible’ husband, calls out her 'fake track' with Abhinav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox