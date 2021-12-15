Bigg Boss 15: Furious Tejasswi Prakash pushes Abhijit Bichukale after he asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss

On Wednesday's episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit Bichukale will be seen getting into an altercation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, a new promo for the show has suggested. In the new promo for Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit Bichukale is seen fighting with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and soon, Tejasswi Prakash pushed him, moving him aside. Bigg Boss 15 is a reality show that Salman Khan hosts.

As the video begins, Abhijit tells Devoleena: “Tere liye kuch bhi kar jaaunga (I will do anything for you).” Next, he is seen saying, “Pappi deni hai tujhe mujhe (You need to give me a kiss).” No other housemate is seen in the frame at that moment. Then, he pointed at his own cheeks asking, “Ye kab karegi tu (When will you do this)?” and Devoleena can be heard shouting at him, “Nahi karungi mai (I won’t do it).”

Next, an angry Devoleena is seen pointing towards her own cheeks and saying, “Line cross mat karo.” After this, Abhijit Bichukale appeared to be in a defending mode as he said, “Mazaak toh mazaak hai yaar (A joke is just a joke).” Pratik Sehajpal questioned him, “Wo jhooth kyu bolegi (Why will she lie)?”

Soon, we see Abhijit Bichukale lying in his bed and Devoleena yelling at him, “Meri acchai ka agar tum fayda uthaoge to mujhse bura koi nahi hoga (If you try to take advantage of my good behaviour, it won't turn out well).”

We also get to see another sequence and Tejasswi Prakash asked Devoleena if Abhijit was blackmailing her. When the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star answered in the affirmative, Tejasswi declared, “I am so close to slapping him.” Tejasswi then charged towards Abhijit and pushed him away.

While Tejasswi Prakash has been on the show since it began in October this year, Abhijit and Devoleena entered the show as VIP contestants a few weeks ago.