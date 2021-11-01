Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian says 'hatt' after Devoleena Bhattacharjee advises him on relationships

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian will have a heated argument with celebrity guest, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee, on the reality show. In a new promo released by Colors TV on Instagram, Devoleena told Vishal, "Relationship ko use mat kijiye (Don't use relationships)." Replying to her Vishal said, "Har din equation change hote hai (Equation changes every day)."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee continued, "Shayad aapko logo ke emotions ki kadar hi nahi hai (maybe you don't value the emotions of people)." Vishal Kotian, interrupted her by saying, "Woh aap decide nahi karengi (You will not decide that)." As the video came to an end, Vishal is seen standing with his back to the camera as he leaves and says "hatt".

Devoleena, who is a former Bigg Boss contestant, regularly shares her opinions on Twitter regarding the show as well as the contestants. Recently, she took a dig at Vishal on Twitter. Devoleena had tweeted, "Kaunsa insaan hai yeh (Who is this) #VishalKotian... (hot face emoji) #BB15 @BiggBoss.”

Earlier this month, actor Hina Khan came inside the house and asked the contestants to do tasks. After doing it, Vishal had come out in a towel. When asked about his clothes, he said that he didn't have any clean clothes. Later, Vishal was slammed by social media users who accused him of being disrespectful towards Hina.

Meanwhile, Vishal shares a close bond with Shamita Shetty as they consider each other brother and sister. However, Shamita had nominated Vishal and was seen sitting by the pool as she wept. Vishal had consoled her and also spoken about her sister, actor Shilpa Shetty.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss also features Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat.

Devoleena was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. However, she had to step out due to health issues. Later, Devoleena had appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as well.