Bigg Boss 18: Fan suggests five ways Salman Khan-hosted show can ‘fix’ the new season

Bigg Boss 18: The new season of the Salman Khan-hosted show kicked off on October 7. This season, the show introduced the theme- Time Ka Taandav, which meant that Bigg Boss would know details about the future of the contestants from before. Now that a few episodes of the show have aired, fans have started to reflect on the contestants' performance, the template changes, and what works or does not work so far. A fan took to Reddit to share a list of five points on how Bigg Boss can fix the new season. (Alos read: Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 18 with additional security measures: 60 security guards, no outsiders policy) Bigg Boss is available to watch on Colors TV and also on JioCinema.

What works and does not work this season

The fan wrote, “Now that there are no influencer, we got a glimpse of old Bigg Boss. I am liking this season. All Bigg Boss have to do is bring good wildcards. And no influencer and no politicians. Remove Rajat Dalal.”

The fan pointed out that the entire fuss about not getting enough ration inside the house is not working at all. The fan said, “This food drama is unbearable to watch. Please Bigg Boss give them food and make it a task show again. Stop bothering the Contestants, let them make their own choices and let the show be organic and no forced drama.” In the last few episodes, several fights and misunderstandings have broken out inside the house due to the limited supply of food items in the house.

More reactions

Several other fans seemed to agree with the fan's assessment of the new season in the comments. A fan commented, “Agreed, but earlier the contestants had a good amount of regular food and sometimes a luxury budget, too. And then there were tasks, so the contestants fought while performing them or later discussing them. I don't like this stupid content over food and starving the guests in the house. How would they think and work efficiently if they are not fed?”

A second comment noted, “I do hope they bring in tasks and not make it boring like last season.” Another comment said, “Rajat's removal is necessary.”

In a previous episode, Avinash Mishra was about to get into a physical brawl with Chum Darang after their heated argument got out of hand. However, the housemates separated the duo as they continued shouting at each other.

Tajinder Singh Bagga, Muskan Bamne, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Hema Sharma, and Alice Kaushik are some of the other contestants on Bigg Boss 18.