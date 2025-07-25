Bigg Boss 19 announced with promo: New logo unveiled, return of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan teased. Watch

The new season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan for many years, is all set to begin. JioHotstar dropped a promo for Bigg Boss season 19, which unveiled a new logo and teased the return of the show. Take a look. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: From Ram Kapoor to Apoorva Mukhija, here are all the names that are expected to join this season) A new and colourful eye was unveiled to kick off promotions for Bigg Boss 19 hosted by Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 19 promo unveils new logo

The Instagram pages of JioHotstar and JioHotstar Reality made a joint point on Instagram. They captioned it, “Countdown hogaya hai shuru, hoga chaos unlock soon! (The countdown has begun, chaos to be unlocked soon) Stay tuned! @danubeproperties @vaselineindia #BiggBoss19 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar.” This is the first official announcement about the new season, which will also air on Colors channel. The promo they posted features a colourful new logo for the show.

As per a press release shared by the Bigg Boss team, the multicoloured eye hints at the ‘many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment it promises to bring.’ Apart from the new logo reveal, the eye also teases the return of the much-loved show for a new season. Official announcements are yet to be made about the show’s host, even if Salman is expected to return for the new season. The OTT platform and channel have also yet to announce when the show will begin airing.

What to expect from Bigg Boss 19

According to a report by SCREEN, Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere during the weekend of 29-30 August. The show will reportedly debut on JioHotstar before airing on television. Each episode will be dropped on the streamer first. While Salman is expected to return as the host, the report states that after the first three months, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor will be taking over. 15 contestants and an additional 3-5 wild card entries are expected to be on the show. So far, more than 20 celebrities and influencers have been approached to take part in Bigg Boss 19.