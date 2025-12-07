Bigg Boss 19 grand finale: When and where to watch Salman Khan announcing this season's winner; guest list revealed

Bigg Boss 19 is finally heading towards its most explosive moment, the grand finale. After three months of fights, friendships, breakdowns and wild entertainment, the winner will be crowned tonight. Whether you’ve followed every twist or dipped out mid-season and now want the big reveal, here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the final showdown. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 to conclude today with a grand finale.

When and where to watch the Bigg Boss 19 finale

The grand night, when the audience will finally see the result of their unwavering support for their favourite contestants, is set to take place today, December 7. Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will stream live on JioHotstar at 9 pm, and television viewers can tune in on Colors TV.

Top 5 finalists

Sixteen contestants entered the Bigg Boss house, with two wildcards joining later. After battling through chaos, confrontation and constant drama, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal have secured their spots as the top 5 finalists. The finalists will also have a dance face-off during the finale, after which one of them will take home the shining trophy of the season. The winner’s prize money is yet to be revealed, and it remains to be seen whether this year will include a briefcase task, similar to the iconic moment from BB13.

Guests on the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale

The finale promises to be a star-studded night. Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone will appear to promote their upcoming show Splitsvilla 16. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will add glamour as they promote their upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, releasing on December 25. Singer-politician Pawan Singh will also captivate the audience with his performance.

Adding to the excitement, Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur will showcase the spirit of friendship with a special act. Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha will perform on Hello Brother, while Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari will groove to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Additionally, Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasama and Kunickaa Sadanand will perform to Gafoor. Catch your favourite contestant lifting the trophy tonight.