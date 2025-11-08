Bigg Boss 19 to get an extension? Salman Khan's show to have its grand finale on this date

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off on a strong note with high-voltage drama and just the right dose of entertainment, gradually becoming the talk of the town. Recently, there were rumours that the show might be extended due to its popularity. However, according to an India Today report, the show will conclude after its scheduled 15-week run. Salman Khan returns as host for Bigg Boss 19.

Salman Khan's show to not get any extention

A source told the portal, “There are absolutely no plans to extend the season. While Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, we wanted to stick to the stipulated 15-week plan. There was never any discussion about an extension — we don’t know how it became a viral topic.”

The report also stated that another industry insider revealed that, with host Salman Khan’s dates already committed to his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, it would have been difficult for the team to manage the logistics. Therefore, implementing an extension would have been tough. Given the 15-week schedule, the finale of Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly be held on December 7.

About Bigg Boss 19

This season introduced a unique theme, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar (Housemates’ Government), which meant that all decisions were to be taken by the contestants themselves, with no interference from Bigg Boss. Salman introduced 16 contestants from different professions, including the music industry, acting, and social media influencing. The drama and intensity of this season have reminded many fans of Bigg Boss 13. However, at times, viewers have also criticised the makers and Salman Khan for being biased.

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

The latest promos show that Salman will expose Tanya Mittal’s game this Weekend Ka Vaar and reveal videos of her gossiping about everyone in the house. The promos also show Salman reprimanding Farrhana Bhatt for her remark, “I’ll never work on television,” and for questioning Gaurav Khanna’s career during the captaincy task. The host will be seen not only calling her out for her foul language towards other contestants but also asking her to leave the Bigg Boss house, reminiscent of how he once asked Priyanka Jagga to exit in Bigg Boss 10. The show airs on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.