Pooja Bhatt gifts a silver Shivling to fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 housemate Elvish Yadav on his birthday. Watch

Pooja's gift to Elvish

Elvish Yadav turned 26 this week. As seen in a video posted by a fan account of Bigg Boss on X (formerly Twitter), Elvish is seen sitting in a car and showing off the gift he received from Pooja. He asked first if it's a chirag (metallic lamp) before he corrected himself and said it's a silver Shivling, a small object of worship to Lord Shiva.

Elvish and Pooja

Both Elvish and Pooja made it to the finale of the second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which streamed on Jio Cinema earlier this year. However, Elvish went on to gain an edge and defeated Pooja in the finale to win the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner's trophy. The show was hosted by Salman Khan, and the finale also saw an appearance by Pooja's father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia on Elvish

Pooja's sister and actor Alia Bhatt referred to Elvish as the ‘Rocky’ of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, referring to the titular character played by Ranveer Singh, in her new blockbuster film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Alia also fondly referred to Elvish by his nickname ‘Systum’ during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram Stories days after he won the reality show.

On his birthday, Elvish also released a new music video, Hum Toh Deewane, featuring him alongside actor Urvashi Rautela. Meanwhile, Pooja was last seen as a psychoanalyst in R Balki's thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist last year.

On the Bigg Boss front, Colors TV recently dropped the first promo for Bigg Boss 17. It featured host Salman in multiple avatars, hinting that the new season will involve a lot of ‘heart’ and ‘brains'.

