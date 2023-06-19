Cezanne Khan's alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against him: He used me for obtaining US green card

Actor Cezanne Khan, best known for playing Anurag Basu in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been accused of domestic violence by Aisha Pirani, who claims to be still 'married' to him. In a new interview, Aisha has detailed the reason for filing the FIR and accused the actor of cheating her for getting the US visa and demanded compensation. (Also read: Kasautii's Cezanne Khan to tie the knot with girlfriend Afsheen this year: 'There is no perfect age to get married') A woman named Aisha Piarni has filed an FIR against actor Cezanne Khan and accused him of cheating and defamation.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Cezanne Khan was planning to tie the knot with girlfriend Afsheen. They have been together for three years.

Aisha accused Cezanne of cheating on her

In an interview with Times of India, Aisha said, "He has cheated me and used me for obtaining the US Green Card. I have spent all my money on him. He has lived off of me from 2013-2016. I was working and he was sitting at home. He spent from my credit card and I have proof of all the bills. I had ignored it because I am not a bad woman. I had let it go. He never apologized to me."

FIR filed on Cezanne

Further talking about how the actor hid his marriage all this time, she said, "I would have let it go had he not said wrong things about me. When he was here, he made a fool out of me in front of my kids. My kids were hurt by his behaviour. They are still hurt. They will never forgive him. They don't have any good wish for that guy. I am still in a 'nikaah' with him. He told me his mother wanted him to marry a younger girl. He is 50 and so am I. So that time he hid our marriage. He made me sign divorce papers fraudulently which I did. But I am a Muslim lady and by Muslim law, I am still married. I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him."

Cezanne became a household name with Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the early 2000s. He was last seen in Seeta Aur Geeta, which aired in 2009.

