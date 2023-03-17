Home / Entertainment / Tv / Comedian Khyali accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel, booked

Comedian Khyali accused of raping 25-year-old in Jaipur hotel, booked

PTI
Mar 17, 2023

Comedian Khyali Saharan has been booked in a rape case in Jaipur. A 25-year-old woman has accused him of rape in a hotel room.

Famous stand-up comedian Khyali Saharan has been booked for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in a hotel room in Jaipur, police said on Thursday. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against the comedian on Tuesday at Mansarovar police station here, they said.

Comedian Khyali has been booked in a rape case.
According to police, the incident took place on Monday when the comedian, who is an AAP activist, in an "inebriated condition" allegedly raped the woman in a hotel room in Mansarovar area on the pretext of helping her get a job.

"A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) has been registered against the comedian following a complaint lodged by the woman. The matter is being investigated," said sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav who is posted at Mansarovar police station. Police said that the woman hailing from Sriganganagar worked as a marketing executive for a firm. She, along with another woman, came in contact with the comedian nearly a month ago seeking help for a job.

According to police, Khyali booked two rooms in a hotel, one for himself and another for the two women. The comedian allegedly consumed beer and forcibly asked the women to drink beer. Later, one of the women left the room and he raped the other woman, police said.

When contacted, Aam Aadmi Party's state spokesperson Yogendra Gupta said, "AAP has lakhs of workers and he (Khyali) is one of them. What he does in his private life is a different matter. It has nothing to do with the party."

rape case.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
