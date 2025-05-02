Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Considering weight loss drugs? Reality star reveals shocking side effect

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 02, 2025 06:35 PM IST

Sophia Umansky reveals severe hair loss linked to the weight loss drug Mounjaro. 

Kyle Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, is opening up on a shocking side effect she faced after taking a weight loss drug. The 25-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to share graphic photos of her “dramatic hair loss situation,” which she has been dealing with for nearly a month.

Kyle Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, opens up on shocking hair loss after taking a weight loss drug(TikTok/ Sophia Umansky)
Kyle Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, opens up on shocking hair loss after taking a weight loss drug(TikTok/ Sophia Umansky)

Kyle Richards' daughter Sophia reveals ‘dramatic’ hair loss after taking weight loss drug

“I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week,” Umansky said in a TikTok video, before disclosing that she has been taking Mounjaro, a Type 2 diabetes medication, for months. The FDA-approved drug, which is a brand name for tirzepatide, is known to be highly effective in causing weight loss by reducing appetite.

“I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say like maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation,” Umansky shared with her 142K followers. The internet personality then proceeded to show photos of clumps of hair sticking on her bathroom wall and around the drain.

“I’m just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day,” Umansky said of the photos, adding, “And you’re not even seeing the half of it.” She went on to say that the situation is a “lot worse” in reality because the photos only depict the hair she lost before and after her showers.

Umansky then demonstrated how quickly “piles” of hair strands come out by running her fingers through her hair. “I think it’s a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication, and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff,” she told her fans.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Considering weight loss drugs? Reality star reveals shocking side effect
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On