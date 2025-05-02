Considering weight loss drugs? Reality star reveals shocking side effect

Kyle Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, is opening up on a shocking side effect she faced after taking a weight loss drug. The 25-year-old took to social media on Wednesday to share graphic photos of her “dramatic hair loss situation,” which she has been dealing with for nearly a month. Kyle Richards' daughter, Sophia Umansky, opens up on shocking hair loss after taking a weight loss drug(TikTok/ Sophia Umansky)

Kyle Richards' daughter Sophia reveals ‘dramatic’ hair loss after taking weight loss drug

“I am very lucky that I have so much hair, because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week,” Umansky said in a TikTok video, before disclosing that she has been taking Mounjaro, a Type 2 diabetes medication, for months. The FDA-approved drug, which is a brand name for tirzepatide, is known to be highly effective in causing weight loss by reducing appetite.

“I started Mounjaro about four months ago, and I would say like maybe for the past three weeks to a month, I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation,” Umansky shared with her 142K followers. The internet personality then proceeded to show photos of clumps of hair sticking on her bathroom wall and around the drain.

“I’m just going to show you a quick little video of what my hair loss looks like, and this is every day,” Umansky said of the photos, adding, “And you’re not even seeing the half of it.” She went on to say that the situation is a “lot worse” in reality because the photos only depict the hair she lost before and after her showers.

Umansky then demonstrated how quickly “piles” of hair strands come out by running her fingers through her hair. “I think it’s a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication, and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff,” she told her fans.