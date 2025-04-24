What is Mounjaro? UK man shares the ‘astounding’ result of the weight loss drug

For Gordon, who shares his fitness journey on YouTube under the name ‘Fat Old Climber,’ the struggle with weight has been a long and frustrating one. After struggling with weight for years, Gordon found success with Mounjaro, losing 45 pounds and feeling more energetic and focused.(YouTube)

Like many others, he spent over a decade trying various ways to manage his weight, especially after hitting an all-time high of just over 23 stone during the pandemic.

At the end of last year, feeling like he was at his “wits’ end,” Gordon found an appetite suppressant medication and eventually came across Mounjaro, also known as Tirzepatide. After some research, he found a private supplier offering the drug in the UK and decided to give it a try.

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is a new injectable medication, which recently became available on the NHS for patients living with obesity or obesity related health issues, that mimics natural hormones that control appetite and blood sugar levels. It stops people from being hungry more quickly and eliminates the cravings for food.

“I found within one day my focus on eating had gone,” he said in the video. “I wasn’t hungry when I would normally have been hungry, I wasn’t thinking about food all the time.”

The part-time YouTuber lost nine pounds in the first week and another seven in the second. He began thinking of food as “fuel” and made a conscious effort to nourish his body without giving in to constant snacking.

“It didn’t only work quickly, but it worked well,” Gordon shared. In three months, he’s dropped 45 pounds — about 15 percent of his total body weight — and lost seven-and-a-half inches around his waist.

He noted some dry mouth on injection days and constipation when he increased the dosage. But he hasn’t experienced any major issues.

“I’m not having to work on it,” he explained, “if anything, I’m having to focus on eating to make sure I have energy.”

Gordon says shedding the extra weight has “dramatically impacted his ability” to climb, a sport he deeply loves. “I also feel better generally,” he added.