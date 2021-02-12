IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society but I cannot blame the industry, it is everywhere'
Deepshikha Nagpal will soon be seen in Ranjo Ki Betiyan(Instagram)
Deepshikha Nagpal will soon be seen in Ranjo Ki Betiyan(Instagram)
tv

Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society but I cannot blame the industry, it is everywhere'

  • Set to be seen in the upcoming TV show Ranjo Ki Betiyan, Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on gender pay gap, her favourite Bigg Boss contestants and more in an interview.
READ FULL STORY
By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:28 AM IST

TV actor Deepshikha Nagpal has said that she has not really seen a stark gender pay disparity in the TV industry. Insisting that the little difference of treatment based on gender is not industry specific, she added that newcomers are paid less, irrespective of the gender. Deepshikha was speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview where she opened up on her upcoming show, Ranjo Ki Betiyan and much more.

"It is a male-dominating society and it is everywhere. I do not see difference in payments based on gender. Yes, newcomers face problems but it is not gender wise. Newcomers paid less but irrespective of the gender. I cannot blame industry it is everywhere else as well," she said.

Deepshikha has been around for two decades. She has worked in serials and films since the 90s. Some of her notable films are Koyla, Dillagi, Corporate and Partner. Talking about the changes in the industry over the years, she said, "I did TV when TV was looked down upon and was new. Then, you'd get into acting if you could not do well in studies. That has changed. Now with everyone wanting to be an actor, it is a profession and industry with people actually trained in the craft."

She added, "TV was so nice (earlier) because it was not about daily soaps. I have seen the time when serials meant weekly soaps. Beautiful subjects happened. I also did daily soaps but never did the typical saas-bahu serial. Now it is too far fetched when you show someone getting married 10 times. It is unusual. But it is more mature now as well, unlike earlier when you just tracked one person's story. Everyone in the family may be facing problems and we are now ready to explore those. Perhaps that is why senior actors are getting more work now."

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Nikki Tamboli enters finale week

She also said that censorship is much required. "Censoring is very important, certain channels have gone weirdly like porn channel or something. I think TV is in your house, you watch it with family. It is our Indian culture. I am happy censorship would be for shows. nudity is not allowed."

Revealing that the challengers who piqued her interest on Bigg Boss 14, Deepshikha shared that her favourite contestant is Aly Goni. "Rakhi Sawant is an entertainer, but she entered as a challenger and may not win. If you ask me who is the winner, I like Aly Goni. Straight-forward. If we talk about consistency then it is only Rubina Dilaik. Everyone else went out for some time."

She also called Ayub Khan, who plays her onscreen husband in Ranjo Ki Betiyan, her is one of few friends who stood by her in worst of times. "He is like my saheli," she added. About her role in the show, Deepshikha said it different from what she has done earlier. "What I liked about the story, is that it is a mature love story. Talks about love life of parents, Ranju's handling kids alone, and is not just focused on teenage love or anything. "

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepshikha nagpal

Related Stories

Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best.
Vyas prefers to write without a deadline as that’s when he works best.
web series

Writing keeps me from feeling insecure as an actor: Sumeet Vyas

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Not many are aware that the actor is also a writer and has written scripts for Love Per Square Foot, Tripling and Bang Baaja Baarat. Currently, he is writing a romantic comedy among other films.
READ FULL STORY
Javed Akhtar is working on three scripts and for the first time writing a short film. (HT PHOTO)
Javed Akhtar is working on three scripts and for the first time writing a short film. (HT PHOTO)
bollywood

The industry paid a price of being high profile. But life moves on. Today, the industry is back on its feet: Javed Akhtar

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The writer-poet talks about the film industry being vilified last year, adds now we are slowly moving towards normalcy. Maybe we will need some time but things are gathering momentum
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Deepshikha Nagpal will soon be seen in Ranjo Ki Betiyan(Instagram)
Deepshikha Nagpal will soon be seen in Ranjo Ki Betiyan(Instagram)
tv

Deepshikha Nagpal: 'It is a male-dominating society, cannot blame the industry'

By Sweta Kaushal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Set to be seen in the upcoming TV show Ranjo Ki Betiyan, Deepshikha Nagpal opens up on gender pay gap, her favourite Bigg Boss contestants and more in an interview.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 128: Nikki Tamboli enters finale week

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: After Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale task, she gifted Nikki Tamboli entry to finale week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dave turned director with a crime based show and is thrilled that actor Ronit Roy came on board for the same.
Dave turned director with a crime based show and is thrilled that actor Ronit Roy came on board for the same.
tv

Direction was always on my mind, says actor Aniruddh Dave who directed Ronit Roy for a show

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The Patiala Babes actor is excited to have taken the next step in his career and “directed Ronit Da who is one of the most talented actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married soon after he is out of the Bigg Boss house.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married soon after he is out of the Bigg Boss house.
tv

Rahul Vaidya and wife-to-be Disha Parmar burn the dance floor in unseen video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:32 PM IST
  • One of Rahul Vaidya's fan clubs dug out an unseen video of him and Disha Parmar dancing together at a wedding. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

BB 14: Abhinav shares heartfelt message after eviction, seeks support for Rubina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:56 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla shared a heartfelt message of gratitude for his supporters and urged them to show the same love to his wife, Rubina Dilaik, who is still a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was evicted earlier this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia make relationship Instagram official, see mushy pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan made his relationship with Pavitra Punia Instagram official by sharing a mushy photo with her. The couple found love on Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul and Aly have been cordial with each other right from the show's premiere(Colors)
Rahul and Aly have been cordial with each other right from the show's premiere(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul says he was sad to see Aly betray him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14: After sharing a wonderful friendship for the entire season, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni may be headed for a clash soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey airs on Sony SAB.
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey airs on Sony SAB.
tv

New Wagle Ki Duniya is nostalgic journey down the memory lane: Usha Laxman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey features original cast members Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar, as well as new entrants in Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit shares first glimpse of their child.(Instagram)
Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit shares first glimpse of their child.(Instagram)
tv

Anita Hassanandani's husband shares first glimpse of their baby boy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this week and here's the newborn's first glimpse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television.(Instagram)
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's sister on her bond with Disha Parmar

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti talks about her bond with his fiancee Disha Parmar, and how she fits well within the family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fought with Rubina Dilaik once again.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin fought with Rubina Dilaik once again.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman top to toe'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:21 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik initially shared a good bond but later turned enemies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Paras Chhabra entered the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee.(Colors)
Paras Chhabra entered the show to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 127: Paras talks about Pavitra, Rahul fights with Aly

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:42 PM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 127: Paras Chhabra enters to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, talks about Pavitra Punia
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
Vikas Gupta put out a video defending himself against sexual misconduct allegations.
tv

Vikas Gupta says he will send Vikas Khoker defamation notice for false claims

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Vikas Gupta, in a new video, said that he is suing Vikas Khoker for falsely making sexual harassment allegations against him. Gupta also shared messages allegedly sent to him by Khoker, which contradict his story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
Kim Kardashian stood up for her little girl.
tv

Kim Kardashian blasts trolls for questioning daughter North’s painting skills

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • Kim Kardashian slammed detractors for questioning daughter North's painting abilities. In a note posted on Instagram, she asked, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
Qubool Hai 2.0 will star Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti.
tv

Qubool Hai 2.0 teaser: Karan Singh Grover, Surbhi Jyoti return as Asad and Zoya

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu shared the teaser of upcoming web series Qubool Hai 2.0, which will star her husband Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti as popular characters Asad and Zoya from the hit TV serial of the same name. It debuts on March 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP