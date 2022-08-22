Dheeraj Dhoopar shares first look of his son: 'The only place I want to be'

TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has shared a picture of his son on Instagram, giving his first glimpse to fans. Dheeraj and wife, actor Vinny Arora, welcomed their first child earlier this month. (Also read: Dheeraj Dhoopar, wife Vinny Arora welcome their first child)

Posting a picture of the newborn holding his finger, Dheeraj wrote on Instagram, "The only place I want to be at." Director Abhishek Kapur was among the first ones to comment on his post. He dropped a heart emoji. Celebs like Shiny Doshi, Meera Deosthale and Kanika Mann also dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Kanika also wrote, "All the love and blessings."

Writer Gautam Hegde shared his blessings, and wrote, "God bless! God bless! God bless! Om Namah Shivay! Om Gam Ganapataye Namah!" Many others, including actors Sara Khan, Shraddha Aarya, Surpiya Shukla, Mohit Malhotra and Angad Hasija showered their love on the post.

A glimpse of Dheeraj Dhoopar's post.

Sharing the news of his son's arrival, Dheeraj had earlier shared on Instagram, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj.” He captioned the post, “It’s a boy #babydhoopar.” The actor also shared a monochrome picture of his wife from her maternity photoshoot.

Best known for his stint in the popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj recently took a break from work. He essays the lead character of Karan Luthra in the show. Soon, he will be seen as a participant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He also has another show lined up next, titled Sherdil Shergil that also features Surbhi Chandna opposite him.

Vinny was last seen in the web show Pati Patni Aur Woh. Previously, she has worked in many TV shows including Udaan, Shubh Vivah, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aathvaan Vachan and Kuchh Is Tara.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail