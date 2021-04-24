Dilip Joshi mourns Shubh Mangal Savdhan co-star Amit Mistry's death: 'Our trio is broken'

Actor Dilip Joshi has written an emotional message on the death of actor Amit Mistry, with a social media post about the time they worked together, more than a decade ago. The Bandish Bandits actor died on Friday following a cardiac arrest, his manager had said.

Dilip posted pictures of himself with Amit and Sumeet Raghavan from the time they worked together on a TV show titled Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2004). He wrote, "Our trio’s broken today. But the memories will always stay with me. Will miss Amit and his wisecracks more than I can say. He was a lovely man, a treat to work with and a delight to watch in action. Never thought I’d be writing something like this for him. May his soul achieve sadgati, and may God give us the strength to cope with such a huge loss."





Earlier in the day, Pankaj Tripathi said, "This is extremely sad news. We were working on a scene just last month. He left so early. This is not fair God. It's a difficult time. Farewell Amit." Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "This is terrible. Really terrible."

Amit, 47, was at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai, with his mother when he breathed his last at around 9.30 am. "He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It's an absolutely shocking news," a PTI report quoted the actor's manager Maharshi Desai.

Also read: OTT platforms try their hands at theatrical film production in India: What does this move signal?

Amit was a popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor known for films such as Shor In The City, Bey Yaar and Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits. He also worked in popular TV shows Tenali Rama and Ssshhhh...Koi Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON