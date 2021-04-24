IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Dilip Joshi mourns Shubh Mangal Savdhan co-star Amit Mistry's death: 'Our trio is broken'
Dilip Joshi shares emotional note on Amit Mistry's death.
Dilip Joshi shares emotional note on Amit Mistry's death.
tv

Dilip Joshi mourns Shubh Mangal Savdhan co-star Amit Mistry's death: 'Our trio is broken'

  • Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star Dilip Joshi wrote an emotional note for Amit Mistry, hours after the Gujarati actor died of cardiac arrest on Friday morning.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 07:38 AM IST

Actor Dilip Joshi has written an emotional message on the death of actor Amit Mistry, with a social media post about the time they worked together, more than a decade ago. The Bandish Bandits actor died on Friday following a cardiac arrest, his manager had said.

Dilip posted pictures of himself with Amit and Sumeet Raghavan from the time they worked together on a TV show titled Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2004). He wrote, "Our trio’s broken today. But the memories will always stay with me. Will miss Amit and his wisecracks more than I can say. He was a lovely man, a treat to work with and a delight to watch in action. Never thought I’d be writing something like this for him. May his soul achieve sadgati, and may God give us the strength to cope with such a huge loss."


Earlier in the day, Pankaj Tripathi said, "This is extremely sad news. We were working on a scene just last month. He left so early. This is not fair God. It's a difficult time. Farewell Amit." Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "This is terrible. Really terrible."

Amit, 47, was at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai, with his mother when he breathed his last at around 9.30 am. "He woke up, had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was absolutely fit and fine. Amit had no underlining medical condition. It's an absolutely shocking news," a PTI report quoted the actor's manager Maharshi Desai.

Also read: OTT platforms try their hands at theatrical film production in India: What does this move signal?

Amit was a popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor known for films such as Shor In The City, Bey Yaar and Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits. He also worked in popular TV shows Tenali Rama and Ssshhhh...Koi Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
dilip joshi bandish bandits shubh mangal savdhan + 1 more

Related Stories

Actor Arjun Kapoor will soon make his web debut with his film releasing directly on an OTT platform.
Actor Arjun Kapoor will soon make his web debut with his film releasing directly on an OTT platform.
bollywood

Arjun Kapoor: Today, in the pandemic world, the form of entertainment is regardless of screen size

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON APR 24, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Actor Arjun Kapoor talks about the current scenario where direct-to-OTT releases have taken precedence as theatres remain closed.
READ FULL STORY
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January this year.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in January this year.
bollywood

Happy birthday Varun: 9 rare and romantic pics he has shared with Natasha

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 11:30 PM IST
  • Actor Varun Dhawan turns 34 on Saturday and to celebrate, we are bringing you his best pictures with wife Natasha Dalal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP