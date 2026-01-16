Do entrepreneurs pay to become sharks on Shark Tank India? Aman Gupta reveals it all

The business reality television series Shark Tank India began in 2021, and since then, entrepreneur Aman Gupta has been one of its judges. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Aman revealed the name of his favourite shark and also addressed a burning question — whether entrepreneurs pay to be sharks on the show. Aman Gupta as a shark on Shark Tank India.

Aman Gupta reveals this about sharks on Shark Tank India When asked if entrepreneurs pay to become permanent or episodic sharks on Shark Tank India, Aman replied, “I hope the Shark Tank India makers don’t scold me for saying this. I think you become a sponsor, and there are some sponsors of Shark Tank India who come.”

He clarified that he has never paid to be a shark on the show and added, “It’s been happening for the last few seasons. I don’t pay to be a shark, but some of them become sponsors and then come for a weekend.” The entrepreneur also shared that his favourite shark is Namita Thapar and revealed that he does not like all the sharks on the show.

Recently, Aman made headlines after stepping down as the chief marketing officer (CMO) of the electronics brand boAt Lifestyle. However, he continues to remain the co-founder, director and promoter of the company. Explaining his decision, Aman said that over the past few years, the founders had taken the company to a certain level and that he now believes it is time for professionally run management to lead the brand into its next phase of growth.