 Elizabeth Montgomery's departure from Bewitched explained, she left after uncomfortable comments from director - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Elizabeth Montgomery's departure from Bewitched explained, she left after uncomfortable comments from director

ByNikhita Mehta
Apr 08, 2024 09:36 PM IST

"The director said, ‘Oh Liz, honey, I could look at that all day,’" Ackerman shared, expressing his discomfort at the situation.

To everyone's bewilderment, Elizabeth Montgomery, the star of the iconic TV series Bewitched, surprisingly left the show after its eighth season when it was at its peak. Now we know why!

Elizabeth Montgomery in an episode on Bewitched (Bewitched YouTube)
Elizabeth Montgomery in an episode on Bewitched (Bewitched YouTube)

Peter Ackerman recently published a memoir about his Hollywood background titled “Mom, Dad, Me, and Classic TV: Growing Up with Classic Television's Harry Ackerman and Elinor Donahue” and revealed the secret.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Peter Ackerman, son of executive producer Harry Ackerman, recalled witnessing this incident firsthand. And how the departure of Bill Asher made significant changes in the set.

"The ratings I believe were going down," Ackerman told Fox News Digital. "I remember someone at the time commenting how silly it was getting - it was something I overheard the adults say. So there was talk: ‘Was there going to be another season?’ Elizabeth was spinning down a little bit. And then for one particular episode, it wasn’t her husband Bill Asher directing. It was a different fellow.

Ackerman recounted a moment when Montgomery, wearing jeans and bending over during filming, was subjected to inappropriate comments from the director. "The director said, ‘Oh Liz, honey, I could look at that all day,’" Ackerman shared, expressing his discomfort at the situation.

Elizabeth was going through a divorce with her husband, Bill Asher, who was a director on "Bewitched." Montgomery allegedly demanded that Asher be removed from the show, but Harry Ackerman refused, citing their partnership. Ackerman revealed, “‘Liz, Bill Asher is my partner. I’m not going to do that to him.’ And she said, ‘Well then, ‘Bewitched’ is done.’”

Looking back at Montgomery’s departure, Ackerman expressed a sense of loss, sharing the emotional impact of ending such a beloved series. Despite the behind-the-scenes challenges, Ackerman fondly remembers Montgomery as "Aunt Liz," a playful and kind-hearted individual who was just her on-screen character. He described her as having a "pixie attitude," embodying the spirit of her character, Samantha.

Montgomery's departure marked a transition in her career as she moved away from her iconic role as Samantha. Following Bewitched, she pursued more serious roles in dramatic television films, seeking to redefine her image beyond the beloved witch.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / Elizabeth Montgomery's departure from Bewitched explained, she left after uncomfortable comments from director
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On