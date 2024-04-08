Elizabeth Montgomery's departure from Bewitched explained, she left after uncomfortable comments from director

To everyone's bewilderment, Elizabeth Montgomery, the star of the iconic TV series Bewitched, surprisingly left the show after its eighth season when it was at its peak. Now we know why! Elizabeth Montgomery in an episode on Bewitched (Bewitched YouTube)

Peter Ackerman recently published a memoir about his Hollywood background titled “Mom, Dad, Me, and Classic TV: Growing Up with Classic Television's Harry Ackerman and Elinor Donahue” and revealed the secret.

Peter Ackerman, son of executive producer Harry Ackerman, recalled witnessing this incident firsthand. And how the departure of Bill Asher made significant changes in the set.

"The ratings I believe were going down," Ackerman told Fox News Digital. "I remember someone at the time commenting how silly it was getting - it was something I overheard the adults say. So there was talk: ‘Was there going to be another season?’ Elizabeth was spinning down a little bit. And then for one particular episode, it wasn’t her husband Bill Asher directing. It was a different fellow.

Ackerman recounted a moment when Montgomery, wearing jeans and bending over during filming, was subjected to inappropriate comments from the director. "The director said, ‘Oh Liz, honey, I could look at that all day,’" Ackerman shared, expressing his discomfort at the situation.

Elizabeth was going through a divorce with her husband, Bill Asher, who was a director on "Bewitched." Montgomery allegedly demanded that Asher be removed from the show, but Harry Ackerman refused, citing their partnership. Ackerman revealed, “‘Liz, Bill Asher is my partner. I’m not going to do that to him.’ And she said, ‘Well then, ‘Bewitched’ is done.’”

Looking back at Montgomery’s departure, Ackerman expressed a sense of loss, sharing the emotional impact of ending such a beloved series. Despite the behind-the-scenes challenges, Ackerman fondly remembers Montgomery as "Aunt Liz," a playful and kind-hearted individual who was just her on-screen character. He described her as having a "pixie attitude," embodying the spirit of her character, Samantha.

Montgomery's departure marked a transition in her career as she moved away from her iconic role as Samantha. Following Bewitched, she pursued more serious roles in dramatic television films, seeking to redefine her image beyond the beloved witch.