Gauahar Khan spends night in hospital with Zaid Darbar after her father gets hospitalised; praises in-laws for support
- Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. The actor took to Instagram and shared pictures of how her husband Zaid Darbar and in-laws are supporting her.
Gauahar Khan revealed her father has been admitted to a hospital. However, the actor is grateful that she has her supportive in-laws and husband Zaid Darbar to fall back on. The actor took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude. Sharing a picture of the family standing outside the hospital building, Gauahar wrote, "Since they weren't allowed inside the hospital as visitors, they were taking the rounds of the hospital just to see if I'm ok," adding, "Best in laws ever."
Gauahar hasn't revealed the reason behind her father's hospitalisation but she requested fans to keep him in their prayers. She also shared photos from inside the hospital to reveal that Zaid was by her side. Gauahar reposted a picture, in which she was seen sleeping in Zaid's lap. "Blessed are those who get an opportunity to serve their parents," the photo was originally captioned, adding, "My sher bachchas ma sha khairan." Soon after, Gauahar shared another picture and said, "Shift change .... Pillow duties."
Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020. The couple decided to marry in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. On their one-month anniversary, the actor shared a photo from their wedding and said, "1 month Anniversary, would probably not mean much to ppl , but for me it’s the celebration of finding my true Love , my bestest Friend , my partner in the super times and my backbone when things go wrong . @zaid_darbar thank you for being just unbelievably AMAZING. Thank you for Loving me like I have never known love could be . I love you HUSBAND."
Gauahar has starred in a number of films including Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Game, Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. She was last seen in Saif Ali Khan-led web series Tandav.
