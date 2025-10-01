Happy Hina Khan reveals Milind Chandwani gave this whopping amount for joota churai during wedding with Avika Gor

Television actor Avika Gor, best known for her performances in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. Actor Hina Khan, who was also part of the wedding festivities, revealed with amusement how much Milind gave her for the joota churai ritual. Hina Khan talked about the wedding festivities of Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani.

Hina Khan talks about Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding festivities

As Hina returned to her vanity van from the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Panga, she was seen speaking to the paparazzi. She said, “Isha aur maine joota churai ki hai, 1 lakh 11 hazaar milen hain hume. Toh hum bahut khush hain (Isha and I have stolen the shoe, we have received 1 lakh 11 thousand. So we are very happy)." Later, she also shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Isha, what fun! Ek lakh gyarah hazaar only (Isha, what fun! Only one lakh eleven thousand)." Isha replied, “Plan successful.”

Earlier, Avika had revealed that as she has a special connection with Colors TV, she would get married to Milind on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga, in which they are currently participating. All the wedding festivities — from haldi and sangeet to the mehendi ceremony — took place on the show itself. The guest list included participants Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar–Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar, Isha Malviyan–Abhishek Kumar, and hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. Adding even more star power were Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel, who joined as special wedding guests.

After their wedding, Avika and Milind posed for the paparazzi. Avika looked stunning in a traditional red bridal lehenga paired with emerald jewellery, while Milind complemented her perfectly in a golden sherwani. The couple were also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi.

About Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Avika and Milind met in 2020 when they were introduced through mutual friends in Hyderabad. Avika revealed on the show that initially Milind maintained a platonic friendship for six months, allowing their bond to deepen naturally. Avika, however, was certain of her feelings early on. The two became engaged in June 2025 and tied the knot on 30 September 2025.