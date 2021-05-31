High on nostalgia: Time for a reunion of cult Indian shows!

The Friends Reunion has left fans wanting for more and many have taken to social media to express their desire of watching the cast of their favourite Indian TV shows get together one more time. Let’s see what the actors from some of the popular shows have to say about the idea. The list includes high school series Hip Hip Hurray, comedy series about the Diwan family Dekh Bhai Dekh, young adult series Remix, urban family comedy Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and the cult series about the Mathur family, Hum Paanch and eccentric Gujarati joint family comedy, Khichdi. Let’s see what the actors from these shows have to say about the idea of having a reunion:

REMIX

Remix starred several young and upcoming actors.

Shweta Gulati, who played Tia Ahuja in the young adult series

I’d love to get together with all the guys. Raj Singh Arora (Yuvraaj Dev) is in the US, I’m not sure when he’s going to be back, it’s going to be a task to get all of us together. I know Priya Wal (Anvesha Banerjee) and Karan Wahi (Ranvir Sisodia) are in town. So, it’ll be difficult but it’s not impossible to get together. I’d love to treat all Remix fans with a lovely reunion. I hope we can manage it. Someone will have to take this initiate and get it done. One we all get together, I’m sure it’s going to be blast like the older times.

HIP HIP HURRAY

A still from Hip Hip Hurray

Vishal Malhotra, who played John in the high school drama

I’ve been getting that these requests a lot forever. It has been on our mind since we did our last shoot and we’re trying to manifest it. We want to make sure that we give the people what they deserve. When you leave an impression that’s so rare like our show did, where every character is great, you’ve to ensure that when you come back — whether for a whole series or for a documentary like Friends did — you do full justice to it. I’m very open to the idea and so are a lot of my co-actors.

DEKH BHAI DEKH

Navin Nischol, Shekhar Suman and Deven Bhojani in Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Deven Bhojani, who played Kareema, the Diwan family house help in the comedy series

There’s a lot of interest about the show even now and it was a fabulous experience working on the show. The entire unit gelled so well and became friends. I’d definitely love to be a part of the reunion, whenever it happens and whoever organises. Last year, we did something when the rerun of the show happened during the lockdown, but it was just for a select media. I’d like to do a grand reunion — be it an episode or just normal chitchat with one another.

SARABHAI VS SARABHAI

A still from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Rajesh Kumar, who played Roshesh Sarabhai in the urban family comedy

When we did it, that after 16 years also it will be so popular. I feel that obviously very elated. We also are praying that ek season toh aur banta hi hai before we all grow old and not able to play our characters. Hopefully ho jana chahiye. We keep doing some activities together, we did something last year too. But it wasn’t like a complete reunion. Practically it might not be possible right at this moment because Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil Sarabhai) is shooting and show and so is Rupali Ganguly (Monisha Sarabhai). But I am hoping that in the coming one year, we can get together yet again.

HUM PAANCH

Hum Paanch (Tv Serial)

Rakhi Vijan, who played Sweety Mathur in the cult series about the Mathur family

What a lovely idea it is for us to do a reunion. Doing that show was like a personal experience. We all girls grew up together on the show. We became a very tight, close-knit family in real life exactly like the one we were playing onscreen. So getting back with them once again would be a bonus. Right now would be a great time to actually think about it since there’s already so much buzz. I hope Ekta (Kapoor, producer) is listening.

KHICHDI

The cast of Khichdi

JD Majethia, who played Himanshu Seth in the eccentric Gujarati joint family comedy

We’re always thinking about how we can get back the show again. But we need to crack the right idea. It’s so popular that we can’t go on and do just anything. All actors and makers should be careful about giving proper time to revamp the series, so that we justify it. There might be nothing planned in the near future, but the team is very excited about it happening and we keep discussing it. So, one day for sure.