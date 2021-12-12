I feel blessed to have started early in life: Akshita Mudgal

Young actor Akshita Mudgal, who started her career from reality shows, feels one can never plan much in life.

“I love dancing and was training for it but destiny had better plans. I auditioned for Dance India Dance and got selected but couldn’t go further in the show. I went back to Agra, thinking it was over and I would resume my training and studies. But soon I started getting calls and messages for more auditions and decided to retry my luck. Later, I shifted my base to Mumbai and that change-over worked perfectly for me,” says Mudgal.

Starting as a nine-year-old, the Bhakharwadi actor is glad that she got to start her career much early.

“I seriously have no complaints to have started young, as it was all destined and I was just going with the flow. Also, I was doing what I loved the most even as a kid--- dancing and performing. I consider myself really blessed to have got right opportunities to start early in life.”

Last seen playing the central character in shows like Ishk Par Zor Nahi and Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Mudgal shares doing back-to-back shows hardly leaves her with any me time. “Lockdowns gave me enough time to pamper myself, practice dance and be with my family. But as the lockdowns were lifted and we were allowed to shoot, I was back on the sets. Doing television hardly leaves one with much time but no complaints as we have got work in this tough phase.”

The Agraite shared a funny fact about herself. Though hailing from the city of Taj, this youngster never got a chance to visit the monument of love. “At times it does get embarrassing when people ask me about Taj Mahal and I say Gaye hi nai aaj tak. Trust me no one believes it but sadly it’s true. But ab bahut ho gaya. This time whenever I am going back, I’ll make it a point to visit the Taj, come what may (laughs).”

Talking about whats’ keeping her busy these days, she adds, “My new show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain where I am playing the lead role of strong headed, witty girl Paragi. I am also in the process of taking more work on other mediums as well, so let’s see.”