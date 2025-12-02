Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan opens up about road accident: ‘The car had caught fire, and I was inside it’

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan made a brave return to the public eye almost seven months after a serious road accident near Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in May 2025. The singer sustained fractures in both legs, an injury to his right arm, and a head injury, requiring multiple surgeries. His first public appearance since the accident was on Salim-Sulaiman’s podcast, where he candidly revisited the ordeal and shared how he turned the adversity into a learning experience. Pawandeep Rajan shared his recovery journey and newfound appreciation for mobility during a podcast with Salim-Sulaiman.

Pawandeep details his deadly accident

Recalling the accident, Pawandeep said, “Initially, no one was helping us, then the police came. The car had caught fire, and I was inside it at the time. One of them pulled me out. I don’t know how long I was inside, but when I woke up, I was out of the car. Then I was taken to the hospital. Both my legs and a hand were broken. I called up home and asked my family to come. I just thought about getting it treated as soon as possible. It has all gotten better now,” he shared.

Pawandeep shared an update on his recovery, describing his steady progress. “For the first month, I couldn’t even move from side to side, but now I’m able to walk a little, which makes me happy. The experience made me realise the true value of being able to walk. When such incidents occur, you must accept them, move forward, and remain positive. I’ve begun walking gradually, and I hope my mobility improves further in the coming month. After the accident, I was bedridden, and even when I flew to Mumbai with my injured leg, I had to stay immobile for another month. Slowly, I’ve started walking and even playing the guitar again. My hand has regained some strength, but it still needs more healing.”

Pawandeep's accident

The accident occurred on May 5 this year when Pawandeep was en route to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for a live show. Around 3 AM near Moradabad, his car collided with a stationary truck. He was initially taken to a nearby government hospital before being shifted to a better facility in Delhi NCR for multiple surgeries.