Internet can relate to girl watching Friends on her phone at stadium during IPL match: ‘Must be an RCB fan’

Would you get the front-row seat at an IPL match and not watch the action? Internet thinks that's a possibility. X users could relate to a girl watching the popular TV show Friends on her smartphone, while sitting in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. (Also Read – Sonu Sood backs Hardik Pandya amid Mumbai Indians' IPL underperformance: ‘It’s not they, it's us who fail') Internet relates to a girl watching Friends at the stadium during an IPL match

‘Must be an RCB fan’

A person on X shared an image from the stadium, where a girl sitting ahead of him is caught watching Friends on her smartphone. One can clearly see Friends characters Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) on her phone's screen. She seems disinterested in the ongoing match between RCB and LSG. The X user wrote, “Can’t believe this girl is watching Friends during an IPL match (crying emoji).”

However, if reactions on their tweet are to go by, the internet didn't share the disbelief. In fact, X users could mostly relate to the girl. One X user said, “After she realised it is a RCB match,” referring to RCB's loss to LSG on its home turf on Tuesday. Another echoed the sentiment and wrote, “RCB ki fan hogi to fir match se acha to Friends he dekh le (If she's an RCB fan, it's better to watch Friends than the match).”

A third blamed it on the venue and posted, “Not unbelievable. It’s the Chinnaswamy. Watching Friends can be therapeutic for many. Wouldn’t blame the girl!” Another X user claimed, “She has better life choices.”

More X users claimed that the show is more interesting than the match on Tuesday. One of them said, “Let her be happy (crying emoji).” Another wrote, “She's just like me (crying emojis).” A third one tweeted, “Maine Twitter pe iss ko left swipe kar diya (I swiped left on her on Twitter).”

More reactions

An X user pointed out how where she's seated in the stands costs quite a lot. They wrote, “And that’s P Corporate stand where tickets range from 25k to 30k!” However, another X user hinted at the possibility of her having got a ‘free ticket’.

Some X users shared her curiosity and asked which season of Friends she's on. One even guessed the episode and commented, “I think she watching that episode, when Ross and all other go to Geller House for party.” Another guess was, “That’s that Alec Baldwin episode right? Is it weird that I know which episode is this, by just looking at a small blurry scene of a 10 season series?”

