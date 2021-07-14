Is 40s is the new 30s for male actors on TV?

What do Sudhanshu Pandey, Manav Gohil, Shabir Ahluwalia, Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, Rajesh Shringarpure and Amar Upadhyay have in common? They are all in their 40s and have been cast as lead in TV shows. While the audiences are enjoying a nuanced performance, actors enjoying an impactful role, the situation is a win-win for all.

Sudhanshu Pandey

Sure, these established actors do face the question of ageism and their acting career but they are making the most of it. Pandey, 46, of Anupama fame, says, “I think 40 is the new 30. If you ask me, all the actors in the 40s are looking their best, working and acting their best. Everything has become so much better in their 40s. I think 40 is a new beginning of life and it is being appreciated and loved by audiences. Most people following me on Instagram are between 18 and 35.”

Manav Gohil

Often the small screen has its share of young love stories, which means offers and roles on TV are few and far between for senior actors. Having played the lead in many serials, Gohil, 46, admits that things have changed for 40+ actors in the recent past. He explains, “On TV, it is rare to get a well-developed character in good show. Mature love stories need gravitas and on TV, there are only a few such opportunities. I have never enjoyed working more on a show as I did on Shaadi Mubaarak. I feel I am my best in my 40s as I’ve never looked so good, felt light and energetic and in control in my craft. I think, 40s is the greatest time for me to work and enjoy as an actor. Had I done this show in my 20s or 30s, it would have been different but in my 40s, it is so much more powerful.”

Amar Upadhyay

Amar Upadhyay, 44, who is back on the screen after a hiatus, has been enjoying each and every day of his show, Molkki. He feels, “Established actors carry an aura and experience to enhance scenes. Look at Shabir, 41, who’s been doing Kumkum Bhagya for seven years and fantastic. Now, with the surge in OTT shows, the competition for TV content has shot up. OTT has so much content on so many platforms and with that level of accessibility and quality, how will TV survive? Casting senior actors is the need of the hour as they can carry a show on their shoulders.”

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, 45, agrees with Upadhyay that competition from OTT too is a driving force. Thrilled to be starring in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, he says, “It was tough to get a good role in a serial, especially of my liking as shows were about young love stories. It isn’t that actors were irrelevant but writers and producers couldn’t come up with anything substantial for them. Today, content is changing and audiences are being exposed to a variety of stories. Thankfully, things are working in our favour.”

Rajesh Shringarpure

Rajesh Shringarpure, 43, who stars in Punyashlok Ahilya Bai, believes that age has refined him and his experiences in life help him perform. “It is a healthy sign that the protagonists are in their 40s. TV is experimenting and admiring mature actors as they want to enjoy a good performance. This is a healthy sign Look at the west, we have so many actors in their 40s, 50s and even 60s playing lead of shows and films,” he concludes.