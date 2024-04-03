Jon Stewart recalls Apple objected to Anti-AI segment and interview with FTC chair Lina Khan: ‘Why are they so afraid’

Jon Stewart, known for his satirical take on global issues in his shows, recently opened up about his cancelled series The Problem With Jon Stewart. The comedian and writer in the first episode of The Daily Show on April 1 said that Apple had reservations on things that could get him in trouble. He not only revealed about Apple's concerns over his previous show but also on how the tech MNC stopped him from interviewing FTC (Federal Trade Commission) chairperson Lina Khan. (Also read: Jon Stewart is back as Monday Host in 'The Daily Show') Lina Khan in conversation with Jon Stewart. (PC/YouTube/The Daily Show).

Jon Stewart reveals Apple did not want him to interview Lina Khan

While interviewing Lina for his YouTube channel The Daily Show, Jon said, “They (Apple) literally said ‘please don’t talk to her'. Like, what is that sensitivity? Why are they so afraid to even have these conversations out in the public sphere?" Lina responded by saying that it just showed the power concentration and “so much decision making” in small companies.

Jon made his debut with the Apple series in 2021 as part of a multi-year first-look deal with the streaming arm of the company, as reported by Variety. The first season of the show initially aired episodes for every two weeks. Later, the second season switched to the weekly format. Jon explored a single topic with each episode in The Problem With Jon Stewart. In October 2023, the streamer had announced that Jon's program would not be extended to a third season.

Apple and Jon Stewart disagreed over mentioning China, AI

Although it was earlier reported that Jon and Apple had called off the deal on amicable grounds. It was later revealed that the duo had strong disagreements over mentioning China and AI in upcoming episodes, as reported by The New York Times. Apple CEO Tim Cook was also later questioned by members of US House of Representatives regarding the same. Tim was quizzed if he cancelled Jon's show because he might have been planning an episode with China, a Variety report stated.

Jon's The Daily Show airs on Monday night's on Comedy Central.