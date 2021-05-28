Kamya Panjabi: It’s difficult seeing my husband go for hospital rounds everyday wearing PPE kits

Given the health crisis the country is grappling with, venturing out anywhere is a big no-no unless really urgent. However, for frontline workers and those who providing on-ground help, it’s a risk they take every single day they spend outside. Actor Kamya Panjabi says she understands this feeling too well, as her husband, Shalabh Dang, is on the management board of a hospital chain worldwide and is, thus, supposed to visit the branches across India.

“He has to visit hospitals across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Punjab. He has to travel and go to the corporate office even during this crisis. The way they show it on television, I’ve seen him wear the full PPE kit and go out everyday for rounds; it’s very difficult,” Panjani admits.

Well aware of the situation in hospitals, and the way frontline workers have been working tirelessly, the actor confesses, “At times, I want to tell him that he shouldn’t go, but I can’t say that.”

She had recently taken to social media to help someone in need, asking them their details, so Dang could do whatever was possible.

“So many people are dying every single day. There’s lack of oxygen and beds in hospital. Bauhaut darr lagta hai, aam janta pareshaan hai, itna kuchh ho raha hai. It’s painful watching the news, but you can’t run away from reality. You can’t escape something, which is happening around you. I’m not one of those, who wouldn’t see what’s happening. So, in whatever capacity I can help, I will,” she tells us.

On how she processes SOS requests on social media, Panjabi shares that she checks with her husband first, if it’s possible to help.

“If he says he’ll try, I get in touch with the person. I’m not the one to say, ‘Maine yeh donate kiya, voh donate kiya’. At times, before directly messaging someone, I’ve to put it on social media. A person in such a situation is mentally disturbed or busy, so the person will check his phone if they know they’re going to get a call,” ends the actor.