Kang Kyung Joon deletes Instagram account after ₩50 M lawsuit for alleged affair, agency refuses to extend his contract

Korean actor Kang Kyung Joon has bid goodbye to Instagram as his account is no longer visible on the photo-sharing app. While he decided to remain silent by deleting his social media account amid ongoing controversy around his alleged affair, his former agency K-Star Global Entertainment has commented on the situation. Kyung Joon is married to his Flower of Revenge co-star Jang Shin Young. Also read: Song Kang's My Demon remains buzzworthy despite ratings dip Kang Kyung Joon facing lawsuit for his alleged affair.

Kang Kyung Joon goes offline

Currently, the Instagram page of Kang Kyung Joon reads, “unavailable.” This comes two weeks after he was sued for 50 million won (approximately $38,131) in damages on December 26 for allegedly having an affair with an unnamed, married woman.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Following the incident, Sports Chosun released messages exchanged between Kang Kyung Joon and the woman. Reportedly, he sent them via Telegram, including his messages such as, “I want to hug you” and “I love you.”

K-Star Global Entertainmentj on Kang Kyung Joon controversy

Responding to them, Soompi quoted a representative from K-Star Global Entertainment sharing with Naver News, "We attempted to verify the content of the article that was released in the morning internally within the company. However, as it pertains to the actor’s private life, it seems there is no part that the agency can provide a response to.”

Kang Kyung Joon contract not renewed due to controversy

The agency shared that the Welcome to Waikiki actor is no longer with them. Although they were in talks for the renewal of the contract, however, it looks uncertain due to the controversy. “Kang Kyung Joon’s exclusive contract with us expired in October of last year. While supporting him during his activities for KBS2’s The Return of Superman, we were in discussions about extending his exclusive contract. However, due to the recent incident, we decided to suspend discussions on the extension of his exclusive contract until the incident is resolved. We apologize for causing controversy,” Soompi further quoted someone from the management agency.

Kang Kyung Joon is married to Jang Shin Young, who was previously married to Wi Seung Cheol. Kang Kyung Joon and Jang Shin Young have two sons with whom he appeared with on The Return of Superman.

Previously reacting to the lawsuit, filed by the alleged woman's husband, the My Beloved Sister actor had said, "I don’t know why this is happening. I haven’t received the summons yet. There seems to be some kind of misunderstanding.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place