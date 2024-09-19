Kangana Ranaut is being mimicked on Pakistani show, and desis are loving it: 'Now you are viral on Indian social media'

‘The comedian is hilarious’

In the video, the Pakistani actor – dressed in a black saree and a pink blouse – also imitated Kangana's curly hairstyle as she performs on stage. At one point, while doing an impression of Kangana, Ukasha joked, "I have seen two kinds of gents in my life—married gents and detergents. Both are equally good at cleaning clothes."

Reacting to the video shared by the makers on YouTube in August, a person wrote, "The comedian is hilarious." Another said, "Stellar she is... how beautifully she changed her voice." A comment also read, "Now you are viral on Indian social media." A snippet of the video was also shared on Instagram with the caption, “She's doing so good...”

Kangana Ranaut on mimicry artists imitating her

Recently, Kangana, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming political drama Emergency, which she has also directed, had said that she doesn't get offended when mimicry artists imitate her. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama in August 2024, the actor and BJP MP from Mandi discussed how people take offence when making a film on a political subject, like Emergency.

She said, "Main apni mimicry dekhti hoon. Kitne log mujhe mimic karte hain. Main to bohot zyada popular hoon mimicry ki duniya me. Bohot mere mimicry artist hain. Aisa nahi hai ki hum dekhte hain aur hum offend ho jaate hain. (I often see people imitating me. There are a lot of mimicry artists who try to imitate me. I don't get offended when I see them)."

She added, "Jab koi bohot dil se kisine mimic kiya ho, mujhe bareeki se pees ke pi liya ho, uspe hum prabhavit aur mohit ho jaate hain. Kyuki wo bhav aap tak pahuch jaata hai. Main kabhi second guess nahi karti ki ye mere baare me kya sochega, wo kya sochega. Maine ye film apne nazariye se banayi hai aur dekhte hain iska kya parinaam hoga (If someone mimics me with sincerity and captures my basic mannerisms, I am truly impressed and flattered. It's about connecting with the intent behind the act. I never second-guess what people will think about me. I made this movie from my own perspective, so let's see how it will be received).”

Her upcoming film Emergency also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary, the late actor Satish Kaushik, and others. Emergency was scheduled to release on September 6, 2024, but is still awaiting a new release date after censor troubles.