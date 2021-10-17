Kapil Sharma opens up on injury that made him pull show off air: 'I could not get out of bed’

Kapil Sharma has opened up about his health problems in a new video. Recalling the time when his back pain forced him to pull his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, off air, the actor-comedian said that he felt helpless at the time.

Kapil said, “It first happened in 2015. I did not know much back then, I was in the US at the time. I met a doctor and I was in a lot of pain, so the doctor gave me epidural. I had relief from the pain but the root cause of the problem remained as it was. I then faced it again this January.”

Kapil Sharma shared details of all that he went through and said, “The thing with the spine is that it is the core of everything. Any problem in the spine means everything comes to a standstill. I had many plans, I had to stall and pull down my show off air because of my injury.”

Kapil Sharma then added, “Your behaviour changes in such a scenario, you get irritated because you feel helpless. You can’t even get up from the bed. Then you are also told that you may gain weight because you are just lying on the bed. You are asked to go on a liquid...You are already in pain and then you are supposed to eat only salads, the pain doubles up. I faced all these, a lot of things.”

Kapil appeared in the video on the occasion of World Spine Day on Saturday. In the video, he also urged everyone to pay attention to the signs that their bodies give.

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air earlier this year, only to return with a new season a few months later. Back then, Kapil had said that he was taking a break to spend time with his family.