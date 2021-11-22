Kapil Sharma responds to fan who wanted to attend The Kapil Sharma Show with his daughter

Comedian Kapil Sharma responded to a fan on Twitter who requested him to let his family, including his little daughter, attend The Kapil Sharma Show. The fan said that his daughter loved Kapil's show.

The fan tweeted, "My daughter first trip to Mumbai and she wants to love to see your live show ..she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9 we will leave here from 23 morning .plz give one chance to her n my family to part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji (elder brother)."

Kapil Sharma replied, "Brother we are shooting tomorrow, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you and arrange for you, thank you (folding hands emoji)."

Recently, Kapil also responded to Pooja Bhatt after she praised his singing. He sang Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin, from Aandhi, on his show with Amruta Subhash. She had shared a video on Twitter as they sang and wrote, “What an amazing singer you are @KapilSharmaK9! It was a great experience to sing my favourite song with you.”

Retweeting it, Pooja said, “Goosebumps! Truly! Trust you to bring such soul into #TheKapilSharmaShow @AmrutaSubhash and yes, you are indeed a fabulous singer @KapilSharmaK9 we need to hear and see you more in this avatar!”

Kapil replied to her, “Oh my god thank you pooja ji, I know it’s your personal account but still ‘dil hai ke manta nahin’ (a reference to her movie) thank you for all the love, your fan."

Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show went on air earlier this year and has featured many guests so far including Dharmendra, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. Last week, Kapil hosted actor Salman Khan and his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma. The duo promoted their upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.